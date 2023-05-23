Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

John Lewis

Age : 57
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Currently, John Patrick Lewis holds the position of Chief Financial Officer & Director at Made.com G

General Dynamics to Build New Oiler for U.S. Navy

05/23/2023 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Stephen Nakrosis


General Dynamics said its NASSCO subsidiary was awarded a $736 million modification to an existing contract for construction of a ship in the John Lewis-class fleet oiler program.

The new vessel will be the ninth ship constructed under the contract, bringing the total contract value to about $5.5 billion, General Dynamics said.

The original contract, awarded in 2016, called for the design and construction of six ships in the John Lewis-class, the next generation of fleet oilers, the company said. Construction of the latest ship is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2025.

John Lewis-class vessels are designed to transfer fuel to U.S. Navy carrier strike group ships operating at sea, General Dynamics said.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-23 1746ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION -2.62% 206.95 Delayed Quote.-14.34%
TESCO PLC 0.15% 268.1 Delayed Quote.19.58%
Most Read News
 
05/22Bill Gates says top AI agent poised to replace search, shopping businesses
RE
05/17EV maker Fisker is exploring collaboration with other companies, CEO says
RE
05/19Ferrari boss pitted against his mother in Agnelli inheritance drama
RE
05/18Cucinelli could claim promotion to Italy's FTSE MIB index
RE
02:19aDrahi increases stake in BT to 24.5%
RE
05/18Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell dies
RE
05/19Bezos' Blue Origin wins NASA contract for lunar lander
RE
Latest news about John Lewis
 
05:47pGeneral Dynamics to Build New Oiler for U.S. Navy
DJ
05/22Retail Giant Sainsbury's to Enter UK's Online Fashion Market
MT
05/12Transcript : PDS Limited, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, May 12, 2023
CI
05/11FTSE 100 Closes Thursday Down 0.1% After BOE Rate Hike
DJ
05/11British Kitchen, Furniture Designer John Lewis of Hungerford to Delist From AIM
MT
05/11John Lewis of Hungerford sells & leaseback factory, proposes delisting
AN
05/10Boss of Britain's John Lewis backed to take business forward
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer