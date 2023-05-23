General Dynamics to Build New Oiler for U.S. Navy

By Stephen Nakrosis

General Dynamics said its NASSCO subsidiary was awarded a $736 million modification to an existing contract for construction of a ship in the John Lewis-class fleet oiler program.

The new vessel will be the ninth ship constructed under the contract, bringing the total contract value to about $5.5 billion, General Dynamics said.

The original contract, awarded in 2016, called for the design and construction of six ships in the John Lewis-class, the next generation of fleet oilers, the company said. Construction of the latest ship is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2025.

John Lewis-class vessels are designed to transfer fuel to U.S. Navy carrier strike group ships operating at sea, General Dynamics said.

