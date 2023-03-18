UK's John Lewis eyes end of 100% staff ownership - The Times
03/18/2023 | 02:47pm EDT
(Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis, which has been 100% owned by its staff, is considering diluting its partnership structure, The Times reported on Saturday.
The chairperson, Dame Sharon White, is in early stages of exploring a plan to change the retailer's mutual structure so it can try to raise between 1 billion and 2 billion pounds ($1.22 billion-$2.44 billion) of new investment, the report added.
John Lewis did not reply to a request from Reuters for comment.
($1 = 0.8214 pounds)
(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Graff)