Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

John Malone

Birthday : 03/07/1941
Place of birth : Milford (Connecticut) - United States
Biography : Dr. John C. Malone is a Chairman at GCI Liberty, Inc., a Chairman at Liberty Broadband Corp., a Dire

John Malone Takes Another Step Back From Europe--Heard on the Street

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 09:43am EDT

By Stephen Wilmot

Thursday's U.K. megamerger answered one longstanding question concerning the European empire of cable billionaire John Malone. Other questions loom larger than ever.

Liberty Global, the Denver-based tycoon's holding company for European assets, has agreed to combine its U.K. business with that of Spanish telecommunications giant Telefónica into a 50:50 joint venture with a headline value of GBP31.4 billion ($38.8 billion). The deal brings together Liberty's cable network, Virgin Media, and Telefonica's mobile network, O2.

Crunching together fixed and mobile broadband networks is a tried and tested strategy in Europe, where regulators have pushed back against the kind of mobile-only merger that Sprint and T-Mobile completed in the U.S. last month. Liberty Global has been particularly active, most notably with the 2018 sale of its cable businesses in Germany and some other European countries to mobile giant Vodafone for $22.5 billion.

That deal left Virgin Media as Liberty Global's last big asset. A combination with Vodafone's U.K. business was long speculated, but Mr. Malone has instead chosen a tie-up with Telefónica. Perhaps Spain's former telecoms monopoly, which is under pressure to cut its debt, offered better terms.

Vodafone is the obvious loser. As a result of the merger, Virgin-O2 will be roughly the same size as BT Group, which owns Britain's legacy phone network. Other U.K. players will be marginalized on a battlefield about to be redrawn by vast 5G and fiber-broadband investments. BT suspended dividend payments for two years on Thursday when it reported its annual results, mainly to fund a much more aggressive rollout of fiber broadband.

Liberty and Telefónica said their new venture would invest GBP2 billion a year into network improvements. Crucially, however, the spending will be funded by cash flows and cost savings, not contributions from their parent companies. In fact, Liberty and Telefónica will extract cash from their new brainchild by adding GBP6 billion to Virgin Media's GBP11.3 billion debt pile. After some financial engineering, even Liberty will end up with roughly GBP1.4 billion more than it had before, partly by leveraging up its separate Irish business.

So this deal marks, on balance, yet another step in Mr. Malone's gradual withdrawal from Europe. The direction of travel is sensible enough: No amount of growth in Netflix streaming traffic has rescued the European telecoms market in recent years from the dual problems of massive investment spending and weak pricing caused by heavy regulation and cutthroat competition.

Two big questions remain unanswered. How will Liberty eventually get out of the U.K.? Thursday's deal hints at an answer: The venture partners will be able to initiate discussions about an initial public offering three years after the deal's closure.

More pressingly, what will debt-loving Liberty do with the money? Following the Vodafone deal's completion last July, it already has $7.4 billion of cash and equivalents on its balance sheet, and will soon receive another windfall. The pattern of recent years suggests investors shouldn't expect Mr. Malone to buy anything in Europe.

Write to Stephen Wilmot at stephen.wilmot@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC 7.17% 22.31 Delayed Quote.-7.43%
TELEFONICA S.A. -2.26% 4.281 End-of-day quote.-2.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about John Malone
 
09:43aJOHN MALONE : John Malone Takes Another Step Back From Europe--Heard on the Street
DJ
2019JOHN MALONE : CBS-Viacom Merger Opens Door to More Deals
DJ
2019JOHN MALONE : Liberty Global to Sell Swiss Operation -- Update
DJ
2018JOHN MALONE : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018JOHN MALONE : John Malone Retires From Charter Communications Board
DJ
2018JOHN MALONE : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018JOHN MALONE : Media Mogul John Malone Questions Mergers of 'Apples and Oranges'
DJ
2017JOHN MALONE : Fledgling Studio STX Secures Investment from Malone's Liberty Global -- Update
DJ
2017JOHN MALONE : Fledgling Studio STX Secures Investment from Malone's Liberty Global
DJ
2017JOHN MALONE : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017JOHN MALONE : sources
RE
2017JOHN MALONE : Liberty's interest in Vodafone, ITV thwarted by valuations - Malone
RE
2016JOHN MALONE : John Malone's Liberty Media to Buy Formula One
DJ
2016JOHN MALONE : Mogul John Malone Says Viacom Assets are 'Undervalued' Because of Ongoing Turmoil
DJ
2016JOHN MALONE : 'Cable Cowboy' Malone weighs his next move in Europe
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Sees Upside of Work-at-Home Future -- WSJ
DJ
05/04ELON MUSK : Tesla stock rise appears to qualify CEO Musk for $700 million payday
RE
05/06MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook names first members of oversight board that can overrule Zuckerberg
RE
04/30TIM COOK : Apple sales inch higher despite coronavirus but CEO Tim Cook sees uncertain future
RE
05/01ELON MUSK : Tesla tumbles after Musk tweets stock too high
RE
05/01WARREN BUFFETT : Coronavirus Canceled Warren Buffett's Shareholder Party. Omaha Is Suffering.
DJ
05/06DARA KHOSROWSHAHI : Uber to cut 3,700 jobs, CEO Khosrowshahi to waive base salary
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Tim Cook Jean-françois Decaux Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Ralph Hamers David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Alexander Novak Patrick Pouyanné Miuccia Prada Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Alfred Schindler Michael Sen Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Erich Sixt Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group