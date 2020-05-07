John Malone Takes Another Step Back From Europe--Heard on the Street

By Stephen Wilmot

Thursday's U.K. megamerger answered one longstanding question concerning the European empire of cable billionaire John Malone. Other questions loom larger than ever.

Liberty Global, the Denver-based tycoon's holding company for European assets, has agreed to combine its U.K. business with that of Spanish telecommunications giant Telefónica into a 50:50 joint venture with a headline value of GBP31.4 billion ($38.8 billion). The deal brings together Liberty's cable network, Virgin Media, and Telefonica's mobile network, O2.

Crunching together fixed and mobile broadband networks is a tried and tested strategy in Europe, where regulators have pushed back against the kind of mobile-only merger that Sprint and T-Mobile completed in the U.S. last month. Liberty Global has been particularly active, most notably with the 2018 sale of its cable businesses in Germany and some other European countries to mobile giant Vodafone for $22.5 billion.

That deal left Virgin Media as Liberty Global's last big asset. A combination with Vodafone's U.K. business was long speculated, but Mr. Malone has instead chosen a tie-up with Telefónica. Perhaps Spain's former telecoms monopoly, which is under pressure to cut its debt, offered better terms.

Vodafone is the obvious loser. As a result of the merger, Virgin-O2 will be roughly the same size as BT Group, which owns Britain's legacy phone network. Other U.K. players will be marginalized on a battlefield about to be redrawn by vast 5G and fiber-broadband investments. BT suspended dividend payments for two years on Thursday when it reported its annual results, mainly to fund a much more aggressive rollout of fiber broadband.

Liberty and Telefónica said their new venture would invest GBP2 billion a year into network improvements. Crucially, however, the spending will be funded by cash flows and cost savings, not contributions from their parent companies. In fact, Liberty and Telefónica will extract cash from their new brainchild by adding GBP6 billion to Virgin Media's GBP11.3 billion debt pile. After some financial engineering, even Liberty will end up with roughly GBP1.4 billion more than it had before, partly by leveraging up its separate Irish business.

So this deal marks, on balance, yet another step in Mr. Malone's gradual withdrawal from Europe. The direction of travel is sensible enough: No amount of growth in Netflix streaming traffic has rescued the European telecoms market in recent years from the dual problems of massive investment spending and weak pricing caused by heavy regulation and cutthroat competition.

Two big questions remain unanswered. How will Liberty eventually get out of the U.K.? Thursday's deal hints at an answer: The venture partners will be able to initiate discussions about an initial public offering three years after the deal's closure.

More pressingly, what will debt-loving Liberty do with the money? Following the Vodafone deal's completion last July, it already has $7.4 billion of cash and equivalents on its balance sheet, and will soon receive another windfall. The pattern of recent years suggests investors shouldn't expect Mr. Malone to buy anything in Europe.

