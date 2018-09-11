Log in
John Martin

Age : 66
Public asset : 291,837,517 USD
Linked companies : Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Biography : Presently, John C. Martin occupies the position of Chairman for Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Contenders for CBS CEO Post Include John Martin, Richard Parsons -Variety

09/11/2018 | 09:49pm CEST

--Former Turner Broadcasting chief executive John Martin and former Citigroup Inc. (C) chairman Richard Parsons are among the frontrunners to become chief executive of CBS Corp. (CBS), Variety reported Tuesday. Mr. Parsons is on the CBS board.

--Shari Redstone, the president of CBS controlling shareholder National Amusements Inc., met with Mr. Martin during the last six weeks, Variety reported.

--On Sunday, CBS Chairman and Chief Executive Leslie Moonves stepped down amid accusations that he sexually harassed and assaulted numerous women over his career.

Full story at https://variety.com/2018/tv/news/frontrunners-cbs-ceo-1202936655/

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
VIACOM -0.22% 28.88 Delayed Quote.-5.65%
