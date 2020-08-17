Canada's TMX Group interim chief John McKenzie CEO

McKenzie, who has served as TMX's chief financial officer since 2016, became the interim CEO in January after TMX announced the early retirement of Lou Eccleston.

While TMX did not find any evidence that Eccleston engaged in sexual harassment or sexual misconduct while employed at the company, it said Eccleston believed "it is in the best interests of TMX Group, including its employees and stakeholders, for him to retire early."

TMX also appointed Frank DiLiso, vice president of corporate finance and administration, as interim CFO until a permanent successor is appointed.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)