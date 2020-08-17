Log in
John McKenzie

Public asset : 186,215 USD
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : TMX Group Limited
Biography : John McKenzie occupies the position of Chief Executive & Financial Officer of TMX Group Ltd. and Pre

Canada's TMX Group interim chief John McKenzie CEO

08/17/2020 | 07:36am EDT
A logo for TMX Group, which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange in Toronto

TMX Group Ltd, the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, said on Monday interim Chief Executive Officer John McKenzie would lead the company on a permanent basis with immediate effect.

McKenzie, who has served as TMX's chief financial officer since 2016, became the interim CEO in January after TMX announced the early retirement of Lou Eccleston.

While TMX did not find any evidence that Eccleston engaged in sexual harassment or sexual misconduct while employed at the company, it said Eccleston believed "it is in the best interests of TMX Group, including its employees and stakeholders, for him to retire early."

TMX also appointed Frank DiLiso, vice president of corporate finance and administration, as interim CFO until a permanent successor is appointed.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
