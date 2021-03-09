Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

John Miller

Age : 74
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : W. P. Carey Inc.
Biography : John D. Miller founded StarVest Partners LP. Presently, he is Chief Investment Officer & Managing Di

Patent protection barriers not holding back vaccine production - drug groups say

03/09/2021 | 03:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a

ZURICH (Reuters) - Manufacturing capacity and ingredients shortages are the main bottlenecks to expanding COVID-19 vaccine production, several global drug groups said on Tuesday, not patents that some critics are demanding be removed.

"IP (intellectual property) rights is not the issue," said Thomas Cueni, who heads the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA).

"The bottlenecks are the capacity, the scarcity of raw materials, scarcity of ingredients, and it is about the know-how."

Cueni, who represents large drugmakers, spoke after a virtual meeting organised partly by the World Health Organization-backed COVAX vaccine sharing programme. It included manufacturers, suppliers and international organizations seeking to boost vaccine supplies.

IP protections are being fiercely debated during the pandemic. Activists including from Doctors Without Borders are pushing for temporary patent waivers on certain COVID-19 technologies, while accusing rich countries of blocking vaccine production in poorer nations.

On Wednesday, World Trade Organization member states open talks on a joint proposal by India and South Africa to waive such IP rules.

Cueni's group, and many developed nations, oppose such steps.

Others in the two-day supply chain meeting also contended that freeing up IP for vaccines was a far different proposition than compulsory licenses issued decades ago for simpler, small-molecule drugs including treatments for HIV/AIDS.

Complex vaccines have hundreds of ingredients, from lipids to encase messenger RNA to modified viral vectors to deliver DNA.

Giving away IP will not solve these challenges, said Rajinder Suri, chief executive of the Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network.

"There are so many issues which one has to really understand before getting into the tech transfer," Suri said.

With the push on for 10 billion-plus COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2021, manufacturers and suppliers - and governments tempted to block exports - must coordinate and cooperate to avoid stumbling over each other, said Richard Hatchett, who leads the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

The meeting's focus, Hatchett said, "was sorting out that problem and trying to create awareness among the different stakeholders about how we can successfully navigate these bottlenecks ... rather than a conversation which was principally around intellectual property."

"That's not the acute problem," he said.

(Reporting by John Miller in Zurich and Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Bill Berkrot)

By John Miller and Stephanie Nebehay


© Reuters 2021 / Crédit photo © Maxppp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.10% 525.38 Delayed Quote.-2.67%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 1.33% 2023.08 Delayed Quote.13.20%
MODERNA, INC. 6.35% 131.06 Delayed Quote.18.19%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.81% 172.46 Delayed Quote.-2.29%
Latest news about John Miller
 
03:19pJOHN MILLER : Patent protection barriers not holding back vaccine production - drug groups say
RE
01:33pJEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos names Andrew Steer as head of Bezos Earth Fund
RE
01:03pBRET TAYLOR : Salesforce's Taylor emerges as CEO candidate - sources
RE
12:26pJACK DORSEY : Twitter's Dorsey to convert proceeds from auction of first ever tweet to bitcoin
RE
07:15aMELISSA BARNES : Eli Lilly Senior Vice President Myles O'Neill, Melissa Barnes to Retire
DJ
03/08ERIC YUAN : Zoom founder Eric Yuan transfers stock worth over $6 billion
RE
03/08ERIC YUAN : Zoom CEO Eric Yuan Transfers $6 Billion Worth of His Shares
DJ
03/08JOHN MILLER : Roche joins AstraZeneca in ditching U.S. bladder cancer indication for immunotherapies
RE
03/08LAURENCE DEBROUX : Heineken CFO Laurence Debroux to Step Down
DJ
03/07JACK MA : sources
RE
03/06CHAMATH PALIHAPITIYA : Investor Chamath Palihapitiya confirms selling shares in Virgin Galactic
RE
03/06JACK DORSEY : Twitter's Dorsey auctions first ever tweet as digital memorabilia
RE
03/05RANDALL STEPHENSON : Former AT&T chief Stephenson joins Walmart board
RE
03/05CHAMATH PALIHAPITIYA : Investor Chamath Palihapitiya cashes out of personal Virgin Galactic stake
RE
03/04JACK DORSEY : Jack Dorsey's Square acquires Jay-Z's Tidal for $297 mln
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
03/06JACK DORSEY : Twitter's Dorsey auctions first ever tweet as digital memorabilia
RE
03/06CHAMATH PALIHAPITIYA : Investor Chamath Palihapitiya confirms selling shares in Virgin Galactic
RE
03/04REID HOFFMAN : Hippo to go public in $5 billion merger with Mark Pincus, Reid Hoffman-backed SPAC
RE
03/03JING YANG : China's Tencent Becomes an Investment Powerhouse, Using Deals to Expand Its Empire
DJ
03/05CHAMATH PALIHAPITIYA : Investor Chamath Palihapitiya cashes out of personal Virgin Galactic stake
RE
03/03EMMANUEL FABER : Danone needs new independent chairman instead of Faber, says investor Artisan
RE
03/04JACK DORSEY : Jack Dorsey's Square acquires Jay-Z's Tidal for $297 mln
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Alexandre Bompard Martin Bouygues Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone Jack Dorsey Axel Dumas Charles Edelstenne Emmanuel Faber Guillaume Faury Henrik Fisker Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Luigi Gubitosi Yves Guillemot Carl Icahn Jan Jenisch Michael Klein Manfred Knof Hariolf Kottmann Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma John Miller Aditya Mittal Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Nicolas Namias David Nicol Xavier Niel Yves Perrier Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Gilles Schnepp Feike Sijbesma Erich Sixt Arne Sorenson Osamu Suzuki Carlos Tavares Heinz Hermann Thiele Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Eric Yuan Pierre-andré De Chalendar Ranieri De Marchis Jan Du Plessis
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ