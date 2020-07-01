Log in
John Paulson

Birthday : 12/14/1955
Place of birth : New York (New York) - United States
Linked companies :
No connection available
Biography : John Paulson is the boss of the investment fund Paulson & Co. founded in 1995. Its thanks to...

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/01/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Fed Debated Options to Provide More Economic Support

Federal Reserve officials reviewed how to design more support for an economy reeling from the coronavirus pandemic after they had earlier cut interest rates to zero and sharply expanded their asset portfolio, minutes from their most recent meeting show. 

 
S&P 500 Edges Up to Start Third Quarter

The S&P 500 rose in the first session of July after data showed the labor market continued to improve last month. 

 
Saudis Threaten New Oil-Price War With OPEC Brethren

Saudi Arabia has threatened to ignite an oil-price war unless fellow OPEC members make up for their failure to abide by the cartel's recent production cuts. 

 
Hedge Fund Star John Paulson Calls It Quits

John Paulson made billions of dollars anticipating the 2008 financial collapse. But after running into difficulties in recent years, Mr. Paulson will now convert his hedge fund firm into a private investment firm. 

 
South Korea Inflation Accelerates Slightly

South Korea's inflation accelerated slightly, but still remained subdued in June as the coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh on price growth. 

 
Fed's $600 Billion Main Street Lending Program Sees Lukewarm Interest

The government is offering to lend up to $600 billion to help small and midsize businesses weather the coronavirus-induced recession, but so far interest has been sparse. 

 
Junk Bonds Underperform as Covid Cases Climb

Worry about a second wave of Covid-19 cases is pushing junk bond yields to their highest levels in a month, causing the risky debt to underperform other credit markets. 

 
Oil Prices Climb After Inventory Data

Prices are near their highest level since early March, buoyed by recovering fuel demand and supply cuts. Wednesday's rally was supported by declining U.S. crude inventories and production. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Fall From Record-High

Crude-oil supplies fell by 7.2 million barrels in the latest week, which was much more than analysts expected, but gasoline supplies unexpectedly increased, government data showed. 

 
Grocery Shopping Habits Shift to Smaller Stores, Online Amid Coronavirus

Storekeepers Francisco Ponce and Angel Lorente thought the coronavirus lockdown would decimate their livelihood in the Spanish town of Utiel, but instead they found a growing stream of steady business.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.30% 25734.97 Delayed Quote.-9.55%
NASDAQ 100 1.21% 10279.247837 Delayed Quote.16.30%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.95% 10154.629308 Delayed Quote.12.11%
S&P 500 0.50% 3115.86 Delayed Quote.-3.56%
