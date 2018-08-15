Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

John Paulson

Birthday : 12/14/1955
Place of birth : New York (New York) - United States
Linked companies :
No connection available
Biography : Mr. J. M. Paulson is President & General Manager at Gold River Resort & Casino, Inc., President & Ge

Paulson keeps stake in gold investments during second-quarter: filing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 12:50am CEST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York-based Paulson & Co, led by longtime gold bull John Paulson, kept its stake in gold investments during the second quarter of 2018, while other heavyweights including Soros Fund Management LLC, Jana Partners LLC and Caxton Corp all remained unexposed to the metal.

The timing for Paulson appeared opportunistic, as gold prices declined amid a global trade war as investors sought safety in the strong U.S. dollar and U.S. Treasuries.

Paulson & Co left its stake in SPDR Gold Trust unchanged at 4.3 million shares, though the value decreased to $512.6 million from $543.4 million in the prior quarter, a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed on Tuesday.

SPDR Gold Trust is the world's biggest gold exchange-traded fund.

Paulson also left stakes unchanged in mining company AngloGold Ashanti Ltd though the value decreased to $104.9 million from $121.3 million.

Stakes in IAMGOLD Corp held by Paulson sharply dropped from 3.2 million shares worth $16.4 million in the first quarter to 1.9 million shares worth $10.7 million.

Paulson decreased RandGold Resources Ltd holdings to 331,700 shares worth $25.6 million from 431,700 shares worth $35.9 million.

Shares in NovaGold Resources Inc held by Paulson were unchanged, but the value increased to $97.9 million from $95.2 million.

Second-quarter spot gold <XAU=> prices declined more than 5 percent, pressured from a stronger greenback and expectations of rising U.S. interest rates amid a global trade war. [GOL/] [FRX/]

Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates because it does not pay interest, yet investors must pay to store and insure it. Since it is priced in the U.S. dollar, a stronger greenback makes the bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, CI Investments Inc [CIXCI.UL], the investment arm of Toronto-based CI Financial Corp increased its SPDR Gold Trust holdings by 36.8 percent.

CI Investments sold its shares in Barrick Gold Corp, but increased its call options. It also decreased its holdings in Randgold Resources Ltd.

Quarterly disclosures of hedge fund managers’ stock holdings, in what are known as 13F filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, are one of the few public ways of tracking what the managers are selling and buying.

But relying on the filings to develop an investment strategy comes with some risk because the disclosures come 45 days after the end of each quarter and may not reflect current positions. Still, the filings offer a glimpse into what hedge fund managers saw as opportunities to make money on the long side.

(Reporting by Renita D. Young; Editing by Jennifer Ablan, David Gregorio and DIane Craft)

By Renita D. Young

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about John Paulson
 
12:50aJOHN PAULSON : filing
RE
07/26JOHN PAULSON : Paulson & Co nominates eight members to Detour Gold board
RE
07/19JOHN PAULSON : Detour Gold and Paulson trade barbs over hedge fund's campaign
RE
07/10JOHN PAULSON : Activist Paulson reduces holding in Britain's Premier Foods
RE
04/11JOHN PAULSON : Worried About Your Tax Bill? Hedge-Fund Star John Paulson Owes $1 Billion
DJ
2017JOHN PAULSON : Hedge fund Paulson & Co declares war on poor gold mining returns
RE
2017JOHN PAULSON : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
2017JOHN PAULSON : Hedge fund Paulson & Co trims stake in Valeant
RE
2017JOHN PAULSON : Hedge fund Paulson & Co discloses 6.3 percent stake in Valeant
RE
2017JOHN PAULSON : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017JOHN PAULSON : Billionaire investor Paulson joins Valeant board, shares jump
RE
2016JOHN PAULSON : Goldman Sachs, Paulson settle fraud lawsuit over Abacus
RE
2016JOHN PAULSON : Icahn, Paulson add transparency, AIG president says
RE
2016JOHN PAULSON : Nike Founder Phil Knight Donates $400 Million to Stanford
DJ
2016JOHN PAULSON : Paulson slashed bullish gold bets before prices rocketed
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/11CARL ICAHN : Cigna Deal Scores Against Icahn -- WSJ
DJ
08/14ELON MUSK : Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
RE
08/09ELON MUSK : U.S. SEC examining Musk's tweets on taking Tesla private - WSJ
RE
02:53aELON MUSK : no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
RE
08/14DAVID EINHORN : Billionaire Investor David Einhorn Hit In Monsanto Ruling
DJ
08/09CARL ICAHN : Glenview backs Cigna-Express Scripts deal after Icahn criticism
RE
08/11ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk accused in lawsuit of defrauding shareholders
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Vittorio Colao Tim Cook Serge Dassault Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Patrick Drahi John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Charles Koch Brian Krzanich Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma John Malone Sergio Marchionne Laurent Mignon Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Xavier Niel Indra Nooyi John Paulson Georges Plassat Miuccia Prada Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.