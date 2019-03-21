Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

John Paulson

Birthday : 12/14/1955
Place of birth : New York (New York) - United States
Linked companies :
No connection available
Biography : Mr. J. M. Paulson is President & General Manager at Gold River Resort & Casino, Inc., President & Ge

Paulson says will not support Newmont takeover bid for Goldcorp

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 05:18pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Visitors pass the Newmont Mining Corporation booth during the PDAC convention in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Paulson & Co will not support Newmont Mining Corp's planned $10 billion takeover of rival Goldcorp Inc as the premium offered is unjustified, the investor said in a letter on Thursday.

The transaction is dilutive to Newmont shareholders and only Goldcorp shareholders would benefit from the deal's synergies, founder John Paulson and Partner Marcelo Kim said in the letter to Newmont Chief Executive Officer Gary Goldberg.

Paulson & Co holds 14.2 million Newmont shares, according to the letter, making it one of the company's biggest shareholders.

Newmont spokesman Omar Jabara said the company had just received the letter and was still evaluating it.

Paulson, however, said the investment firm would support a deal in which Goldcorp shareholders receive a maximum of 0.254 Newmont share rather than the 0.328 share they currently stand to get.

"At this level, the transaction would generate value for Newmont shareholders while providing Goldcorp shareholders attractive consideration and an opportunity to participate in the shared upside of the combined company," Paulson wrote.

Newmont bid for Goldcorp in January in the gold sector's biggest-ever takeover transaction, according to Refinitiv. Should the deal go through, it will create the world's largest gold producer.

Goldcorp shareholders are set to vote on the deal on April 4 and Newmont investors are scheduled to cast their ballots on April 11.

Paulson also said that following the creation of a joint venture between Newmont and Barrick Gold Corp of their assets in Nevada, Newmont would create greater value as a standalone company.

Barrick and Newmont this month agreed on the joint venture, with Barrick withdrawing its hostile takeover bid for Newmont that sought to unite the world's two largest gold producers.

Newmont shares closed up 1.4 percent at $34.33 in New York while Goldcorp shares ended up 1.8 percent at C$14.94 in Toronto.

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather, editing by G Crosse)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.48% 1309.2 Delayed Quote.1.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about John Paulson
 
05:18pJOHN PAULSON : Paulson says will not support Newmont takeover bid for Goldcorp
RE
02/01JOHN PAULSON : Activist investor Paulson raises stake in Britain's Premier Foods
RE
01/03JOHN PAULSON : Detour Gold names Paulson-backed Bill Williams as interim CEO
RE
2018JOHN PAULSON : Paulson seeks immediate resignation of Detour Gold's CEO
RE
2018JOHN PAULSON : Paulson launches alliance to seek better returns in gold sector
RE
2018JOHN PAULSON : filing
RE
2018JOHN PAULSON : Paulson & Co nominates eight members to Detour Gold board
RE
2018JOHN PAULSON : Detour Gold and Paulson trade barbs over hedge fund's campaign
RE
2018JOHN PAULSON : Activist Paulson reduces holding in Britain's Premier Foods
RE
2018JOHN PAULSON : Worried About Your Tax Bill? Hedge-Fund Star John Paulson Owes $1 Billion
DJ
2017JOHN PAULSON : Hedge fund Paulson & Co declares war on poor gold mining returns
RE
2017JOHN PAULSON : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
2017JOHN PAULSON : Hedge fund Paulson & Co trims stake in Valeant
RE
2017JOHN PAULSON : Hedge fund Paulson & Co discloses 6.3 percent stake in Valeant
RE
2017JOHN PAULSON : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
03/20MIKHAIL FRIDMAN : Shareholder vote clears way for Fridman bid for Spain's DIA
RE
03/19ROBERT PEUGEOT : Fiat Chrysler revs up as Peugeot points to merger potential
RE
03:09aERNESTO BERTARELLI : French healthcare group Stallergenes to be bought out by Bertarelli vehicle
RE
03/19RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch's new Fox debuts on Nasdaq, names ex-Speaker Paul Ryan to board
RE
03/18ELON MUSK : Elon Musk never sought approval for a single Tesla tweet, U.S. SEC tells judge
RE
03/20CARLOS GHOSN : Trial of former Nissan boss Ghosn's expected to start in Sept - NHK
RE
03/14ELON MUSK : Chipotle Appoints New Board Members as Kimbal Musk Steps Down
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Kenneth Chenault Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Christoph Franz Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Bernard Tapie Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Axel Weber John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.