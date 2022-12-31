Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

John Roberts

Age : 56
Public asset : 46,528,132 USD
Biography : John N. Roberts is on the board of Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and Arkansas Childrens...

Judicial security focus of U.S. Chief Justice Roberts' annual report

12/31/2022 | 06:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Saturday focused a year-end report on the judiciary on the need for stepped up security for federal judges, amid a surge in threats and as the United States is embroiled in a bitter debate over abortion.

Roberts' nine-page annual report came just two weeks after the U.S. Congress approved legislation that aims to bolster security for Supreme Court justices and federal judges by allowing them to shield their personal information from being available online.

"The law requires every judge to swear an oath to perform his or her work without fear or favor, but we must support judges by ensuring their safety," Roberts wrote, adding, "A judicial system cannot and should not live in fear."

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, judges were subject to 4,511 threats and inappropriate communications in 2021, up from 926 in 2015. Threats targeting members of Congress have also significantly escalated in recent years.

"I want to thank the members of Congress who are attending to judicial security needs ... essential to run a system of courts," Roberts wrote in his 2022 Year-End Report on the Federal Judiciary.

An armed California man was charged last June with attempted murder after being arrested near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The man told authorities he was upset about a draft Supreme Court opinion that was leaked in May, which paved the way for the conservative-leaning high court to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing the right to abortion nationwide.

Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the majority opinion in this year's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case, later said the leak made conservative justices "targets for assassination."

Liberals have criticized the high court's 6-3 conservative majority as being out of step with public sentiment on abortion and other cases touching on social issues.

With several more high-profile cases pending, the Supreme Court potentially could end affirmative action policies used to increase racial diversity on college campuses and make it easier for businesses to refuse services to LGBT people based on free-speech rights.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan, Andrew Chung and Nate Raymond; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

By Richard Cowan


© Reuters 2022
Most Read News
 
2022Analysis-Wood's ARK slammed by higher interest rates in 2022 along with other growth funds
RE
2022Musk tells Tesla workers not to be 'bothered by stock market craziness'
RE
2022Angolan court orders seizure of dos Santos's assets - Lusa news agency
RE
2022Bloomberg has no interest in acquiring Dow Jones or the Washington Post, spokesman says
RE
2022Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline -Novak
RE
2022News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2022Apple CEO Cook conveyed app store curb concerns to Japan PM - Nikkei
RE
Latest news about John Roberts
 
2022Judicial security focus of U.S. Chief Justice Roberts' annual report
RE
2022North American Morning Briefing: Caution Continues to Dominate; Tesla Stock Extends Slide
DJ
2022North American Morning Briefing: Futures Rise -2-
DJ
2022European Midday Briefing: Stocks Up Ahead of Likely U.S Gains
DJ
2022COVID-era U.S. border restrictions to stay, for now
RE
2022U.S. Supreme Court's Roberts temporarily blocks end to pandemic-era border restrictions
RE
2022Analysis-In U.S. Supreme Court elections case, politicians could win either way
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 