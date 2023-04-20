Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

John Roberts

Age : 57
Public asset : 52,182,506 USD
Biography : John N. Roberts is on the board of Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and Arkansas Childrens...

US Senate panel seeks Supreme Court's Roberts testimony on ethics

04/20/2023 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Supreme Court justices pose for group portrait at the Supreme Court in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate Judiciary Committee's chairman called on U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts to testify at a May 2 hearing on Supreme ethics reform after earlier urging him to investigate ties between Justice Clarence Thomas and a wealthy Republican donor.

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, the panel's chairman, said the hearing follows "a steady stream of revelations regarding justices falling short of the ethical standards expected of other federal judges" and "a crisis of public confidence" in the top U.S. judicial body.

The court did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Roberts. The chief justice is a member of the court's 6-3 conservative majority.

In inviting Roberts to testify, Durbin also said the chief justice could designate another justice to appear instead.

Thomas, the longest-serving of the court's nine justices, has been under pressure after published reports by news outlet ProPublica detailing his relationship with Harlan Crow, including real estate purchases and luxury travel paid for by the Dallas businessman.

ProPublica reported that Thomas did not publicly disclose the 2014 purchase by one of Crow's companies of properties in the Georgia city of Savannah from Thomas and his relatives, calling it the first known instance of money going directly from Crow to the justice.

ProPublica also reported that Thomas has for decades accepted luxury trips from Crow, who he considers a close friend, also without publicly disclosing them.

    Durbin and other committee Democrats on April 10 had urged Roberts to investigate the Thomas situation and said that if the court does not resolve this issue on its own the panel would consider legislation to address it,

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Jasper Ward; Editing by Scott Malone)


© Reuters 2023
Most Read News
 
04/19Musk says Tesla likely to launch full self-drive technology 'this year'
RE
04/13Musk says Twitter will allow users to offer subscription to content, video
RE
04/18Cucinelli posts 33% rise in Q1 sales, confirms 2023 revenue growth forecast
RE
04/18European Midday Briefing: Mood Brighter After -2-
DJ
04/19Morgan Stanley's dealmaking CEO Gorman signals more transactions to come 
RE
04/17Exclusive-Fox investors seek records in possible step toward suing directors
RE
04/19Stellantis says Natalie Knight to replace Richard Palmer as CFO
RE
Latest news about John Roberts
 
12:36pUS Senate panel seeks Supreme Court's Roberts testimony on ethics
RE
11:54aU.S. Senate panel calls on Supreme Court's Roberts to testify at ethics hearing
RE
04/18Top US Senate Republican backs U.S. Supreme Court chief amid calls for Thomas probe
RE
04/17Transcript : J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 17, 2023
CI
04/17US Supreme Court weighs Slack direct listing class action
RE
04/17US Supreme Court weighs Slack direct listing class action
RE
04/14AO World expects adjusted earnings surge; renews credit facility
AN

Popular Business Leaders
 
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer