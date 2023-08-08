By Dean Seal

--John Rogers, the longtime chief of staff and "CEO whisperer" at Goldman Sachs, is taking a step back, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

--Rogers is handing the role off to Russell Horwitz, his onetime deputy, according to the report.

--He has no plans to leave the firm and will retain other positions, including executive vice president, secretary to the board, member of its management committee and leader of its philanthropic efforts, the Times reported.

--Rogers' step back comes as CEO David Solomon overhauls the bank and shakes up its leadership.

Full article: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/08/08/business/dealbook/goldman-sachs-rogers-horwitz.html

