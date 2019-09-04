Log in
Business Leaders
John Slosar

Age : 62
Public asset : 9,649,380 USD
Biography : John Robert Slosar is a businessperson who has been at the helm of 10 different companies. Presently

Cathay Pacific Chairman Slosar resigns just weeks after CEO leaves

09/04/2019 | 06:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Cathay Pacific Group Chairman John Slosar attends a news conference in Hong Kong

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways said on Wednesday its Chairman John Slosar has resigned, less than three weeks after mounting Chinese regulatory scrutiny led to the shock departure of its chief executive.

The airline has become the biggest corporate casualty of anti-government protests after China demanded it suspend staff involved in, or who support, demonstrations that have plunged the former British colony into a political crisis.

Slosar, 63, will be replaced by Patrick Healy, a long-time executive at the airline's top shareholder Swire Pacific Ltd.

"I think the timing is definitely very surprising," BOCOM analyst Luya You said of Slosar's resignation. "It is a very inconvenient time for Cathay."

Cathay shares rose 7.2% on Wednesday as media reports that an extradition bill that triggered months of unrest will be withdrawn drove up the market.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam later announced the withdrawal of the bill.

In a filing to the stock exchange, Cathay said Slosar "confirmed that his resignation is due to his retirement and that he is not aware of any disagreement with the Board of the Company."

Slosar's latest three-year board term had been due to expire in May 2020 unless extended by a shareholder vote, according to regulatory filings, although a spokeswoman said his retirement had been planned "for some time".

His resignation follows the departure of CEO Rupert Hogg last month. Hogg was replaced by Augustus Tang, who had previously headed Swire's aircraft maintenance company.

The exit of Slosar, a former Cathay CEO, and the appointment of Healy will take effect after Cathay's Nov. 6 board meeting.

Cathay said last month forward bookings had declined sharply as a result of the unrest. Pilots and cabin crew at the airline have described a "white terror" of political denunciations, sackings and phone searches by Chinese aviation officials.

In a memo to staff after his resignation and which was seen by Reuters, Slosar said recent weeks had brought some of the most "extraordinary and challenging times we have ever experienced".

He said that for an airline, however, volatility is normal and Cathay had emerged stronger in the past when it faced challenging times.

Healy, 53, said in a statement that he was confident in the future of Hong Kong despite the current challenges.

"Cathay Pacific will remain fully committed to this great city as Asia's key aviation hub," he said.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Jamie Freed

Stocks treated in this article : Swire Pacific Limited, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD -0.20% 10.16 End-of-day quote.-8.47%
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED 0.00% 75.65 End-of-day quote.-8.64%
Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Philippe Brassac Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Carlos Ghosn Mario Greco Philip Green David Henry Carl Icahn Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Ferdinand Piëch Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Johannes Teyssen François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner John Williamson Mark Zuckerberg
