Business Leaders
John Strangfeld

Age : 64
Public asset : 27,945,511 USD
Linked companies : Prudential Financial Inc
Mr. John R. Strangfeld, CFA is Chairman at New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Chairman, President &

Prudential Financial CEO John Strangfeld to Retire in November

09/12/2018 | 02:19pm CEST

By Allison Prang

Prudential Financial Inc. said Chief Executive John Strangfeld will retire at the end of November and be succeeded by the chief operating officer of the company's international businesses.

Mr. Strangfeld, who has been CEO and chairman of the company since 2008, will be nonexecutive chairman until April 5. He has worked at Prudential Financial for 41 years.

Starting in December, Charles Lowrey, COO of the company's international businesses, will become CEO and join the company's board, Prudential Financial said Wednesday. Mr. Lowrey will become chairman in April.

Mr. Lowrey joined the company in 2001 and took on his current role in 2014. He was previously CEO of the company's global investment management business and has worked as COO for the company's U.S. businesses, according to the company's website.

Prudential Financial also said Chief Financial Officer Robert Falzon will become vice chairman in December. At that time, he will take over responsibilities from current vice chairman Mark Grier, who is retiring from the company and leaving its board in August of next year. Mr. Falzon will join the company's board when Mr. Grier leaves.

Shares of Prudential Financial, down 15% year to date, fell 0.2% on low volume in premarket trading.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

