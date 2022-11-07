Advanced search
John Tyson

Age : 68
Public asset : 246,060,320 USD
Linked companies : Tyson Foods, Inc.
Biography : John H. Tyson occupies the position of Chairman at Tyson Foods, Inc. He received an undergraduate...

Tyson Foods CFO arrested for public intoxication, trespassing

11/07/2022 | 01:21pm EST
CHICAGO (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John Tyson was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication on Sunday, according to a police report.

A college-aged female was alarmed to have found Tyson, 32, in her house uninvited, according to the Fayetteville, Arkansas, police report.

John Tyson, great-grandson of the company's founder, was named CFO in September. Shares of the largest U.S. meat producer were down 1.3% on Monday.

The police report cited "Tyson's unlawful presence in a house, where he was not invited, paired with the odor of intoxicants, and his general demeanor when confronted by uniformed officers."

The company said in a statement it was aware of the incident and called it a personal matter. John Tyson could not immediately be reached for comment. He is summoned to court on Dec. 1, according to the police report.

(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Ananya Mariam Rajesh; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 0.10% 178.175 End-of-day quote.6.56%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 -0.16% 151.7 End-of-day quote.8.55%
TYSON FOODS, INC. -0.80% 66.77 Delayed Quote.-22.79%
