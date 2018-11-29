Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

John Whittaker

Age : 76
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Intu Properties PLC
Biography : John H. Whittaker founded Peel Land & Property Investments Plc and Peel Group Ltd. Mr. Whittaker hol

Intu shares nose-dive after Whittaker consortium drops bid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2018 | 02:52pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Worker walks on the shop floor of a new Debenhams department store in Watford

(Reuters) - A consortium led by the biggest investor in Intu Properties has scrapped a 2.9 billion-pound bid for the British shopping centre owner, the second time in less than a year a takeover of the firm has collapsed.

Intu shares fell to record lows after Peel Group, which is the vehicle of Intu’s deputy chairman and major investor John Whittaker, Canadian property firm Brookfield and Saudi Arabia’s Olayan Group said macroeconomic uncertainty and potential market volatility meant they would not submit an offer.

David Fischel, Intu’s chief executive, blamed mounting concern about Britain's impending exit from the European Union for the collapse of takeover talks.

"The escalation in the news around Brexit and all the potential ramifications has obviously ramped up a lot in the last couple of weeks and has made it a very hard climate to make a big investment decision," he told Reuters.

Intu also said in response to the consortium's withdrawal that it would "substantially" cut its dividend this year to conserve cash to invest in the business, dealing a further blow to shareholders in the company behind sites such as Manchester's Trafford Centre.

Its shares plunged 37 percent to 121.3 pence, almost half the 210.4 pence level of the consortium’s proposed bid.

The failure of the takeover leaves the shopping centres group in a "challenging position," analysts at Liberum said in a note.

It also comes as Intu faces a leadership crossroads, with Fischel intending to leave once a successor is appointed after more than 17 years at the helm of the business.

The Liberum analysts said that cutting shareholder payouts was "sensible" and added: "This could be an opportunity for a new CEO, but grasping this nettle would likely crystallise further short-term pain in addition to the risk of continued market weakness."

BREXIT FEARS

The consortium's u-turn comes after rival shopping centres group Hammerson abandoned a 3.4 billion-pound deal to buy Intu in April amid investor concerns a takeover would increase Hammerson’s exposure to Britain’s troubled retail sector.

Landlords have been under pressure this year from the rise of online retailing and waning consumer sentiment caused by Brexit, which have hit shopping at bricks-and-mortar stores.

Brexit-related uncertainty has surged in recent weeks, compounding the situation just as Whittaker’s consortium was considering a takeover.

The approach to Intu was announced on Oct. 4. Since then, British Prime Minister Theresa May has faced a growing political backlash after she struck an exit deal with Brussels earlier this month that has attracted ferocious criticism from many UK MPs, stoking fears Britain could crash out of the EU without a withdrawal agreement.

"I don't think anyone was quite prepared for the level of uncertainty that we're now seeing as to which scenario is going to be the one that eventually happens," Fischel said.

Peel Group and Olayan together hold 29.9 percent of Intu, with the bulk of that stake owned by the Whittaker family.

Billionaire Whittaker became Intu’s biggest investor in 2011 when he sold the Trafford Centre to Capital Shopping Centres, which was subsequently renamed Intu.

He said on Thursday that "we remain fully committed to Intu Properties as a long-term, strategic shareholder."

(Reporting by Ben Martin in London and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Ben Martin and Arathy S Nair
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTU PROPERTIES -37.67% 120.45 Delayed Quote.-23.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about John Whittaker
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
11/23WARREN BUFFETT : No more fake Fidelity or bogus Buffett - China bars new copycat fund names
RE
11/26GEORGE SOROS : Dell, Soros-backed Waypoint Leasing files for bankruptcy
RE
11/24IGOR SECHIN : Rosneft's Sechin flies to Venezuela, rebukes Maduro over oil shipments
RE
11/22CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan ends Ghosn's two-decade reign with last-minute Renault backing
RE
07:47aCARLOS GHOSN : Japan central banker mum on alleged involvement in Ghosn transaction
RE
11/25CARLOS GHOSN : Nhk
RE
11/23GEORGE SOROS : Soros Philanthropy President Calls for U.S. Lawmakers to Review Facebook
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Paul Allen Gilberto Benetton Marc Benioff Ernesto Bertarelli Jeff Bezos David Bonderman Martin Bouygues Warren Buffett Tim Cook Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Nicandro Durante John Edwards Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Lachlan Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Patrick Pouyanné Thomas Rabe Ian Read Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Severin Schwan Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Whittaker John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.