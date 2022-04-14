Log in
Business Leaders
Jon Moeller

Age : 57
Public asset : 58,836,627 USD
Linked companies : The Procter & Gamble Company
Biography : Currently, Jon R. Moeller is Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Names Moeller Chairman as Taylor Retires

04/14/2022 | 06:33am EDT
By Colin Kellaher


Procter & Gamble Co. on Thursday said it named President and Chief Executive Jon Moeller to the additional post of chairman, effective July 1.

The Cincinnati consumer-products giant said David Taylor, who currently serves as executive chairman after handing the reins to Mr. Moeller last year, plans to retire.

P&G said Joseph Jimenez, an independent board member since 2018, will continue as lead director.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-22 0833ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 0.28% 159.46 Delayed Quote.-2.52%
Latest news about Jon Moeller
 
06:33aJON MOELLER : Procter & Gamble Names Moeller Chairman as Taylor Retires
DJ
03/08Procter & Gamble Ceases New Investments, Promotional Activity in Russia
MT
03/07P&G ending new capital investments, reducing portfolio in Russia
RE
02/24TRANSCRIPT : The Procter & Gamble Company Presents at CAGNY 2022 Virtual Conference, Feb-22-2022 through Feb-25-2022
CI
01/21Glaxo Unit Valuation Boost Looks Less Likely as Unilever Walks -- Market Insight
DJ
01/19Procter & Gamble Raises Sales Outlook for Fiscal 2022 as Second-Quarter Results Top Analysts' Consensus
MT

