Procter & Gamble Names Moeller Chairman as Taylor Retires

By Colin Kellaher
Procter & Gamble Co. on Thursday said it named President and Chief Executive Jon Moeller to the additional post of chairman, effective July 1.
The Cincinnati consumer-products giant said David Taylor, who currently serves as executive chairman after handing the reins to Mr. Moeller last year, plans to retire.
P&G said Joseph Jimenez, an independent board member since 2018, will continue as lead director.
