Procter & Gamble Names Moeller Chairman as Taylor Retires

By Colin Kellaher

Procter & Gamble Co. on Thursday said it named President and Chief Executive Jon Moeller to the additional post of chairman, effective July 1.

The Cincinnati consumer-products giant said David Taylor, who currently serves as executive chairman after handing the reins to Mr. Moeller last year, plans to retire.

P&G said Joseph Jimenez, an independent board member since 2018, will continue as lead director.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-22 0833ET