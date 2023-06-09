Advanced search
Business Leaders
Business Leaders 

Joseph Wu

Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Nanya Technology Corporation
Biography : Presently, Joseph Wu holds the position of Director & Deputy General Manager at Nanya Technology...

Czech minister confirms Taiwan foreign minister Wu to visit Prague next week

06/09/2023 | 05:54am EDT
Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu speaks during a news conference in Taipei

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu will visit Prague next week, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Friday following a media report of the trip, adding Czech officials are unlikely to veer away from official policy toward Taiwan, which is claimed by China.

Wu will make a previously unannounced visit to Europe, Reuters reported Thursday, and is expected to appear with the Czech president at one event in a diplomatic breakthrough.

(Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2023
