By Stephen Nakrosis



Professional services company Accenture PLC said its chief executive, Julie Sweet, will also assume the role of chair of the board, effective Sept. 1.

She will succeed Executive Chairman David Rowland, who will step down from the board on that date.

Ms. Sweet succeeded Mr. Rowland as chief executive of Accenture in September 2019.

