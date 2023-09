KOCHI, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Junko Nakagawa said on Thursday the central bank must maintain ultra-loose monetary policy for the time being.

"We're seeing some positive developments in Japan's economy with signs of change in corporate price and wage-setting behaviour," Nakagawa said in a speech to business leaders in the city of Kochi.

"But we're not at a stage where we can judge that Japan has achieved our price target in a stable, sustainable fashion," she said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Tom Hogue)