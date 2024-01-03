(Reuters) - Fisher Investments and Advent International on Tuesday said they were not in deal talks, after the Wall Street Journal said that Ken Fisher's money management company was in talks to be acquired by the U.S.-based private equity firm.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Tuesday that Advent was considering a deal for Fisher Investments, citing people familiar with the matter.

Advent is not buying Fisher Investments, an Advent spokesperson told Reuters, while Fisher dismissed the Wall Street Journal report as "false" and said it was not in sale talks with anyone.

"Fisher Investments is not being bought by Advent International, or anyone else--plain and simple," Fisher Investments said in a statement.

Fisher Investments, founded by billionaire Ken Fisher, manages money for individuals and institutional investors. As of Dec. 31, the firm had over $236 billion of assets under management, according to its website.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)