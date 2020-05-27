Nokia Corporation Resolutions Of Nokia Corporation's Annual General Meeting 2020

TIDMNOKIA
Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
May 27, 2020 at 16:00 (CET +1)
Resolutions of Nokia Corporation's Annual General Meeting 2020
Espoo, Finland - The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Nokia Corporation
took place at the Company's headquarters in Espoo on May 27, 2020 under
special arrangements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Approximately 43 000
shareholders representing approximately 2 300 million shares and votes
were represented at the meeting. The AGM supported all the Board's
proposals by at least 86 percent of the votes cast and rejected the
shareholder's proposal on an amendment of the Articles of Association.
The AGM adopted the Company's financial statements, discharged the
members of the Board of Directors and the President and Chief Executive
Officer from liability for the financial year 2019 and adopted the
Remuneration Policy for the Company's governing bodies. In addition, the
AGM adopted the following resolutions:
Dividend
The AGM resolved that no dividend is paid for the financial year 2019.
Composition of the Board of Directors, Board committees and Board
remuneration
The AGM resolved to elect nine members to the Board. The following
members of the Board were re-elected for a term ending at the close of
the next Annual General Meeting: Sari Baldauf, Bruce Brown, Jeanette
Horan, Edward Kozel, Elizabeth Nelson, Søren Skou, Carla
Smits-Nusteling and Kari Stadigh. In addition, Thomas Dannenfeldt was
elected as a new member of the Board for the same term. The
qualifications and career experience of the elected Board members are
available at
http://www.nokia.com/en_int/investors/corporate-governance/board-of-directors/meet-the-board.
In an assembly meeting that took place after the AGM, the Board elected
Sari Baldauf as Chair of the Board, and Kari Stadigh as Vice Chair of
the Board. The Board also elected the members of the four Board
committees. Carla Smits-Nusteling was elected as Chair and Thomas
Dannenfeldt, Jeanette Horan, Edward Kozel and Elizabeth Nelson as
members of the Audit Committee. Bruce Brown was elected as Chair and
Elizabeth Nelson, Søren Skou and Kari Stadigh as members of the
Personnel Committee. Kari Stadigh was elected as Chair and Sari Baldauf,
Bruce Brown and Carla Smits-Nusteling as members of the Corporate
Governance and Nomination Committee. Edward Kozel was elected as Chair
and Sari Baldauf, Bruce Brown, Thomas Dannenfeldt and Jeanette Horan as
members of the Technology Committee.
The AGM resolved that the annual fees to be paid to the members of the
Board for the term ending at the Annual General Meeting in 2021 remain
at their current level and be the following: EUR 440 000 for the Chair
of the Board, EUR 185 000 for the Vice Chair of the Board and EUR 160
000 for each Board member. In addition, the AGM resolved that the Chairs
of the Audit Committee and the Personnel Committee will each be paid an
additional annual fee of EUR 30 000, Chair of the Technology Committee
an additional annual fee of EUR 20 000 and other members of the Audit
Committee an additional annual fee of EUR 15 000 each. The AGM also
resolved to pay a meeting fee of EUR 5 000 per meeting requiring
intercontinental travel and EUR 2 000 per meeting requiring continental
travel for Board and Committee meetings to all the other Board members
except the Chair of the Board. The meeting fee would be paid for a
maximum of seven meetings per term. The AGM resolved that the members of
the Board of Directors shall be compensated for travel and accommodation
expenses as well as other costs directly related to Board and Committee
work.
In addition, the AGM resolved, in line with Company's Corporate
Governance Guidelines, that approximately 40% of the annual remuneration
will be paid in Nokia shares purchased from the market, or alternatively
by using treasury shares held by the Company. The members of the Board
shall retain until the end of their directorship such number of shares
that corresponds to the number of shares they have received as Board
remuneration during their first three years of service in the Board. The
meeting fee and costs directly related to Board and Committee work will
be paid in cash.
Auditor
The AGM elected Deloitte Oy as the auditor for Nokia for the financial
year 2021. In addition, the AGM resolved that the auditor elected for
2021 be reimbursed based on the invoice of the auditor and in compliance
with the purchase policy approved by the Audit Committee.
Authorizations to resolve on the repurchase of the Company's own shares
and on the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares
The AGM authorized the Board to resolve to repurchase a maximum of 550
million Nokia shares. Shares may be repurchased to be cancelled, held to
be reissued, transferred further or for other purposes resolved by the
Board. The shares may be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to
the shares held by the shareholders (directed repurchase). The
authorization is effective until October 7, 2021 and it terminated the
corresponding repurchase authorization granted by the Annual General
Meeting on May 21, 2019.
The AGM resolved to authorize the Board to issue a maximum of 550
million shares through issuance of shares or special rights entitling to
shares in one or more issues. The authorization may be used to develop
the Company's capital structure, diversify the shareholder base, finance
or carry out acquisitions or other arrangements, settle the Company's
equity-based incentive plans, or for other purposes resolved by the
Board. Under the authorization, the Board may issue new shares or shares
held by the Company. The authorization includes the right for the Board
to resolve on all the terms and conditions of the issuance of shares and
special rights entitling to shares, including issuance of shares or
special rights in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights
within the limits set by law. The authorization is effective until
October 7, 2021 and it terminated the corresponding authorization
granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2019. The authorization
terminated also the authorization by the Extraordinary General Meeting
held on December 2, 2015 granted to the Board for issuance of shares in
order to implement the combination of Nokia and Alcatel Lucent.
A shareholder's proposal for amending the Articles of Association of the
Company
The AGM resolved, in accordance with the recommendation of the Board, to
reject the shareholder's proposal on an amendment of the Articles of
Association of the Company.
Speeches and minutes of the Annual General Meeting
The pre-recorded speeches by the outgoing Chair of the Board, Risto
Siilasmaa, and the President and CEO, Rajeev Suri, are available on the
Company's website
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=I9kci1_f-x66mAT_uszhMu2EB1iOgSlQHWLV84HFM-v2VQzBHgXFcebwPgTdVemXT2oYBMDZ3WxdKUJXSFayh93p8_1dfdaAjnjhu9-74Ro=
www.nokia.com/agm. The minutes of the AGM will be available on the same
website later today.
