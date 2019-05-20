Sampo Oyj Sampo Plc: Managers' Transactions (Stadigh)

TIDMSAMPO
SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 20 May 2019 at 11:30 am
Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Stadigh)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following
notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kari Stadigh
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20190517155724_4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-05-16
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: XS1995716211
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Made under life insurance policy
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 500,000 Unit price: 99.109 PCT
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 500,000 Volume weighted average price: 99.109 PCT
SAMPO PLC
Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030
