Kari Stadigh

Birthday : 12/05/1955
Public asset : 15,758,321 USD
Linked companies : Sampo Oyj - Nokia Oyj
Biography : Kari Henrik Stadigh is a Finnish businessperson who has been at the helm of 11 different companies.

Sampo Oyj Sampo Plc: Managers' Transactions (Stadigh)

05/20/2019 | 04:46am EDT
TIDMSAMPO 
 
 
   SAMPO PLC            MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS      20 May 2019 at 11:30 am 
 
   Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Stadigh) 
 
   Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following 
notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. 
 
   ____________________________________________ 
 
   Person subject to the notification requirement 
 
   Name: Kari Stadigh 
 
   Position: Chief Executive Officer 
 
   Issuer: Sampo plc 
 
   LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22 
 
   Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
 
   Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20190517155724_4 
 
   ____________________________________________ 
 
   Transaction date: 2019-05-16 
 
   Venue not applicable 
 
   Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT 
 
   ISIN: XS1995716211 
 
   Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION 
 
   (X) Made under life insurance policy 
 
   Transaction details 
 
   (1): Volume: 500,000 Unit price: 99.109 PCT 
 
   Aggregated transactions 
 
   (1): Volume: 500,000 Volume weighted average price: 99.109 PCT 
 
   SAMPO PLC 
 
   Jarmo Salonen 
 
   Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications 
 
   tel. +358 10 516 0030 
 
   Distribution: 
 
   Nasdaq Helsinki 
 
   London Stock Exchange 
 
   Financial Supervisory Authority 
 
   The principal media 
 
   www.sampo.com 
 
   This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West 
Corporation clients. 
 
   The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely 
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information 
contained therein. 
 
   Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire 
 
 
  http://www.sampo.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAMPO -0.13% 39.45 Delayed Quote.2.79%
