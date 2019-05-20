Sampo Oyj Sampo Plc: Managers' Transactions (Stadigh)

TIDMSAMPO SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 20 May 2019 at 11:30 am Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Stadigh) Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. ____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Kari Stadigh Position: Chief Executive Officer Issuer: Sampo plc LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20190517155724_4 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-05-16 Venue not applicable Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT ISIN: XS1995716211 Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION (X) Made under life insurance policy Transaction details (1): Volume: 500,000 Unit price: 99.109 PCT Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 500,000 Volume weighted average price: 99.109 PCT SAMPO PLC Jarmo Salonen Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications tel. +358 10 516 0030 Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki London Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority The principal media www.sampo.com This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein. Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire http://www.sampo.com