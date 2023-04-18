Advanced search
Business Leaders
Business Leaders 

Karl von Rohr

Age : 57
Public asset : 306,892 USD
Biography : Karl von Rohr holds the position of Chairman-Management Board at Arbeitgeberverband des Privaten...

Deutsche Bank President von Rohr will not renew contract after Oct 2023

04/18/2023 | 12:25pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Deutsche Bank logo

(Reuters) - Deutsche Bank President Karl von Rohr will not renew his contract as member of the management board, which runs out at the end of October 2023, the German bank said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Deutsche Bank will provide an update concerning Karl von Rohr's succession in the Management Board in the near future," the bank added.

Bank's fund arm DWS said von Rohr would step down as its chairman when his contract with the bank expires.

Deutsche Bank asked von Rohr to stand for re-election to the DWS Supervisory Board at the AGM on June 15 and remain a member of the board for the full remainder of his term.

Karl von Rohr was appointed as a member of the Management Board on November 1, 2015 and became President in April 2018.

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk, Editing by Victoria Waldersee)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 1.86% 9.914 Delayed Quote.-8.08%
