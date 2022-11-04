Advanced search
Business Leaders
Business Leaders 

Kasper Rorsted

Birthday : 02/24/1962
Public asset : 2,344,614 USD
Biography : Mr. Kasper Bo Rørsted is an Independent Non-Executive Director at Nestlé SA and a Chief Executive...

Puma's CEO Gulden to Move to Adidas, Replacing Kasper Rorsted, Manager Magazin Reports

11/04/2022 | 10:49am EDT
-- Puma SE's Chief Executive Bjorn Gulden is going to move to competitor Adidas AG at the end of the year and to take the top job from Kasper Rorsted, who is leaving the company, German business outlet Manager Magazin reports citing sources.

-- Mr. Rorsted had already set his departure for 2023. Adidas's supervisory board chief Thomas Rabe has been looking for a successor, according to Manager Magazin.


Full story (in German): https://bit.ly/3DFlxH4


Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1049ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG 21.81% 114.2 Delayed Quote.-62.89%
PUMA SE -1.71% 45.65 Delayed Quote.-56.92%
Popular Business Leaders
 