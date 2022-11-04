Puma's CEO Gulden to Move to Adidas, Replacing Kasper Rorsted, Manager Magazin Reports

-- Puma SE's Chief Executive Bjorn Gulden is going to move to competitor Adidas AG at the end of the year and to take the top job from Kasper Rorsted, who is leaving the company, German business outlet Manager Magazin reports citing sources.

-- Mr. Rorsted had already set his departure for 2023. Adidas's supervisory board chief Thomas Rabe has been looking for a successor, according to Manager Magazin.

Full story (in German): https://bit.ly/3DFlxH4

