Keith Block

Age : 56
Public asset : 2,816,251 USD
Linked companies : salesforce.com, inc.
Biography : Mr. Keith G. Block is a Vice Chairman, Co-President & COO at salesforce.com, inc. and a Governor-Inf

Salesforce Promotes Keith Block to Co-CEO

08/08/2018 | 07:12am CEST

By Jay Greene

Salesforce.com Inc. promoted President and Chief Operating Officer Keith Block to co-chief executive, giving him shared leadership of the business-software company with its co-founder and chairman, Marc Benioff.

Mr. Block, a former Oracle Corp. executive who joined Salesforce in 2013 as vice chairman and president, now will report directly to Salesforce's board of directors. Mr. Benioff, who will go from being sole CEO to co-CEO, will continue leading the company's "vision and innovation in areas including technology, marketing, stakeholder engagement and culture," while Mr. Block will run the company's "growth strategy, execution and operations," Salesforce said in a statement.

The charismatic Mr. Benioff has evolved into something of a spiritual leader for Salesforce, dubbing employees "ohana," a Hawaiian word for family, and frequently speaking out publicly on business and social issues. Mr. Block, who added the COO title in 2016, has largely focused on the company's operations.

"This is just a natural evolution of what's been happening over the last five years," Mr. Block said in an interview Tuesday night.

Write to Jay Greene at Jay.Greene@wsj.com

