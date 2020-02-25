Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Keith Block

Age : 57
Public asset : 10,725,844 USD
Linked companies : salesforce.com, inc.
Biography : Currently, Keith G. Block occupies the position of Vice Chairman, Co-President & Co-CEO at salesforc

Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block Steps Down

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 04:43pm EST

By Sarah E. Needleman

Salesforce.com Inc. said its co-chief executive Keith Block is stepping down from his role, leaving co-founder Marc Benioff solely in charge of the business-software provider.

Mr. Block joined Salesforce in 2013, and the company's revenue more than quadrupled over his tenure to more than $17 billion in the year ended Jan. 31. "After a fantastic run I am ready for my next chapter and will stay close to the company as an advisor," he said in a statement.

The executive change came as Salesforce reported swinging to a net loss of $248 million for the quarter that ended Jan. 31, compared with a profit of $548 million a year earlier. Excluding items such as stock-based compensation, Salesforce posted a profit of 66 cents a share, compared with a profit of 70 cents a share a year earlier.

Sales in the quarter increased 35% to $4.85 billion, compared with the $4.76 billion that analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected.

(Updates to come)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. -2.51% 181.27 Delayed Quote.16.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Keith Block
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
02/23WARREN BUFFETT : Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
RE
02/20WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Giant Stake in Apple
DJ
02/20JAMES GORMAN : Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
RE
02/21WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Apple -- WSJ
DJ
02/20JEAN-PIERRE MUSTIER : Unicredit boss Mustier emerges as contender for HSBC CEO role - Bloomberg
RE
02/22WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Stock Underperforms the Most Since 2009--2nd Update
DJ
02/21ELON MUSK : Cnbc
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jacques Aschenbroich Mark Bertolini Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti James Gorman Ralph Hamers Paul Hudson Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Yusaku Maezawa Martina Merz Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Larry Page Mark Parker Sundar Pichai Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Remo Ruffini Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group