Anglogold Ashanti CEO Kelvin Dushnisky to Step Down on Sept 1

By Ian Walker

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. said Thursday that Chief Executive Kelvin Dushnisky is stepping down on Sept. 1 after two years in the role.

The South Africa-based gold miner said Chief Financial Officer Christine Ramon will become interim CEO while the board looks for a new chief. Mr. Dushnisky will be available until Feb. 28, 2021 to assist in the handover, the company said.

Ian Kramer, who is currently senior vice-president of group finance, will become interim CFO, the company said.

"AngloGold Ashanti is well positioned to further improve returns for shareholders, through improved operational performance and our rigorous approach to capital allocation," Chairman Sipho Pityana said.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com