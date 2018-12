By Bowdeya Tweh



International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) said Thursday Kenneth Chenault will retire from the company's board next year after serving more than 20 years as a director.

IBM said in a securities filing Mr. Chenault's retirement is effective Feb. 13.

Mr. Chenault retired as chairman and chief executive of American Express Co. earlier this year.

