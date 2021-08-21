Log in
Kenneth Griffin

Birthday : 10/15/1968
Place of birth : Daytona Beach (Floride) - United States
Biography : Kenneth Griffin joined Harvard University in 1986. From his second year of University, he...

Griffin's Citadel plans to redeem $500 million from Melvin Capital - WSJ

08/21/2021 | 10:11am EDT
U.S. House Financial Services Committee holds hearing on Gamestop, social media and stock short selling

(Reuters) - Kenneth Griffin's Citadel LLC and Citadel partners are planning to redeem about $500 million of the $2 billion they invested in Melvin Capital, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/citadel-to-redeem-about-500-million-from-melvin-capital-11629550410?mod=latest_headlines on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Together with Steven A. Cohen's Point72 Asset Management, Griffin's Citadel had invested $2.75 billion in January into Melvin Capital, the hedge fund which was at the center of the GameStop trading frenzy earlier this year.

According to the WSJ, it could not determine whether Citadel plans to redeem more money later. Citadel is expected to remain a large investor, the report added, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Melvin Capital, the fund founded by Gabe Plotkin, lost 49% on its investments during the first three months of 2021, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters in April.

Melvin had established itself as a strong performer posting annualized returns of 30% between 2014 and 2020.

But Plotkin had bet the retailer GameStop's stock price would tumble and then faced off with retail traders who used online trading apps and exchanged information on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum to push the stock price significantly higher in the early weeks of January.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAMESTOP CORP. 4.19% 159.3 Delayed Quote.745.54%
