Kentaro Okuda

Age : 56
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Nomura Holdings, Inc.
Biography : Kentaro Okuda is Group Co-Chief Operating Officer at Nomura Holdings, Inc.

Nomura will speed up structural reforms, incoming CEO Okuda says

0
12/02/2019 | 10:15pm EST
Japanese brokerage Nomura Holdings newly appointed chief executive Kentaro Okuda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo

Nomura Holdings Inc will speed up structural reforms, the incoming chief executive of Japan's biggest brokerage said on Tuesday, adding there was no guarantee a top player in the financial industry today could stay in that position in future.

"I have a sense of crisis over whether today's main players in the financial industry can remain so down the road," co-chief operating officer Kentaro Okuda told a gathering of investors, a day after he was named to succeed CEO Koji Nagai.

Nomura said in April it was seeking to cut costs by more than $1 billion and would close 20% of its domestic retail branches.

Okuda, 56, has worked overseas including as head of Nomura's U.S. arm and also has years of experience in its investment banking division.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Latest news about Kentaro Okuda
 
