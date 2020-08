By Josh Beckerman

--Bob Greenblatt, Kevin Reilly and Keith Cocozza are leaving AT&T Inc.'s WarnerMedia, Variety reported, citing a memo.

--Ann Sarnoff will lead the newly created Studios and Networks Group, Variety reported.

--The memo said the company is "elevating HBO Max in the organization and expanding its scope globally," Variety reported.

Full story: https://variety.com/2020/tv/news/bob-greenblatt-kevin-reilly-warnermedia-1234729097/

