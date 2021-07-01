Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Khalid Al-Dabbagh

Age : 58
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Presently, Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh holds the position of Chairman of Saudi Basic Industries Corp.,

Aramco's CFO Khalid al-Dabbagh set to step down - Bloomberg News

07/01/2021 | 01:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq

(Reuters) - Aramco's Khalid al-Dabbagh is set to step down as chief financial officer of the Saudi Arabian oil giant, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ziad Al-Murshed will replace al-Dabbagh, who helped in leading Aramco through its initial public offering in 2019, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/361YINo)

Aramco could announce the management change this week, Bloomberg News said.

Al-Dabbagh will join the firm's board and retain the chairmanship of Aramco's unit Saudi Basic Industries Corp, the report added.

Aramco declined to comment.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath; Additional reporting by Aakriti Bhalla and Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.57% 35.1 End-of-day quote.0.29%
Most Read News
 
06/30JACK MA : Berkshire's Munger says China right to clip Ma's wings
RE
06/24WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation, has donated half his fortune
RE
06/24ELON MUSK : Musk is planning Starlink IPO
RE
06/24JEFF BEZOS : Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers
RE
06/25RICHARD BRANSON : Branson's Virgin Galactic cleared for takeoff as space tourism race heats up
RE
06/29ELON MUSK : Musk touts Starlink progress as cost, demand hurdles remain
RE
06/28LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman, Blankfein, Cohn must face shareholder lawsuit over 1MDB scandal
RE
Latest news about Khalid Al-Dabbagh
 
01:02aKHALID AL-DABBAGH : Aramco's CFO Khalid al-Dabbagh set to step down - Bloomberg News
RE
06/30MARKET CHATTER : Aramco CFO to Step Down; Successor Named
MT
2020Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Announces Board Changes
CI
2019Climate change could rain on Saudi Aramco's IPO parade
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 