  Homepage
  News
  3. Accueil
  All News

Business Leaders
Business Leaders 
Business Leaders Biography

Klaus-Michael Kuehne

Age : 84
Public asset : 33,929,634,943 USD
Biography : Founder of Melmed Holding AG and IPMD GmbH, Klaus-Michael Kuehne is a German businessperson who has

German investor Kuehne boosts stake in Lufthansa to 10%

04/11/2022 | 10:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Germany

ZURICH (Reuters) - German logistics entrepreneur Klaus-Michael Kuehne has increased his stake in Germany's flag carrier Lufthansa to 10%, Kuehne Holding AG said in a statement on Monday.

Kuehne, 84, had earlier boosted his stake in Lufthansa to 5% about a month ago, becoming the airline's second-biggest shareholder behind the German government, according to Refinitiv data.

Kuehne Holding AG has acquired a stake of 10% in Deutsche Lufthansa AG on the market via a wholly owned German subsidiary, the holding company owned by Klaus-Michael Kuehne said.

"The investment in Deutsche Lufthansa represents an excellent rounding off of the existing portfolio, in which logistical knowhow is bundled through various independent holdings," Kuehne was quoted as saying in the statement.

The German billionaire is also the controlling shareholder of Swiss logistics firm Kuehne & Nagel and has a 30% stake in container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd AG.

Lufthansa said last week it had signed a revolving credit facility of 2.0 billion euros ($2.18 billion) with a syndicate of international relationship banks to boost its liquidity.

($1 = 0.9189 euros)

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 2.16% 7.12 Delayed Quote.12.57%
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG -2.41% 250.7 Delayed Quote.-12.74%
Popular Business Leaders
 