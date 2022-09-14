Advanced search
Klaus-Michael Kuehne

Age : 84
Public asset : 36,567,839,599 USD
Biography : Klaus-Michael Kuehne is a German businessperson who founded Melmed Holding AG and IPMD GmbH and who

Kuehne boosts Lufthansa stake, scores supervisory board position - Handelsblatt

09/14/2022 | 04:19am EDT
Illustration shows Lufthansa logo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German logistics entrepreneur Klaus-Michael Kuehne has increased his stake in Lufthansa and is to be given a seat on the German airline's supervisory board, the Handelsblatt business daily reported on Wednesday, citing financial sources.

The report did not say how many shares Kuehne had bought from the German government, which bailed out the company to keep it afloat through the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Paul Carrel)


© Reuters 2022
Popular Business Leaders
 