Zoetis Names Kristin Peck Chief Executive

10/03/2019 | 07:42am EDT

By Chris Wack

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) said Thursday that Kristin Peck will succeed Juan Ramon Alaix as chief executive, effective Jan. 1, 2020, and join the board of directors, effective immediately.

The animal health company said Mr. Alaix, who has been CEO of Zoetis since its formation in 2012, has decided to retire as CEO effective Dec. 31.

Zoetis said Mr. Alaix will act as an adviser on the leadership transition through Dec. 31, 2020.

The company said Ms. Peck currently serves as executive vice president and group president of U.S. operations. She will remain in her current position until the transition is complete on Dec. 31.

In a filing, the company said Ms. Peck will be eligible for an annual base salary of $1.1 million.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

