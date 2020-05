By Chris Wack

NXP Semiconductors N.V. said Wednesday that shareholders approved the appointment of Kurt Sievers as an executive director and the company's chief executive, effective immediately.

The technology said Mr. Sievers also will remain president of NXP, a role he has held since 2018.

As previously announced, Richard Clemmer, who led the company for 11 years, will remain a strategic adviser to NXP.

