Lawrence Joseph Ellison is an entrepreneur who founded Oracle Corp., NetSuite, Inc., Tako Ventures LLC and Oracle Systems Corp. Currently, Mr. Ellison occupies the position of Chairman & Chief Technology Officer at Oracle Corp. Mr. Ellison is also on the board of Knowledge Universe, Inc., Tesla, Inc. and Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International, Inc.

Tako Ventures LLC (Tako Ventures) is a venture capital subsidiary of Lawrence Investments LLC founded in 1996 by Lawrence Joseph Ellison. The firm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.