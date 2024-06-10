Communications services companies ticked up amid deal activity.

Former media executive Edgar Bronfman Jr., backed by investment firm Bain Capital, has expressed interest in buying National Amusements, the company that controls Paramount Global, marking yet another twist in the Paramount deal saga.

Larry Ellison-affiliated Skydance Media has agreed to buy a controlling interest in Paramount for $8 billion, negotiating with National Amusements head Shari Redstone.

