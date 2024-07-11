(Reuters) - Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure, part of conglomerate CK Hutchison, said on Thursday it is exploring a secondary listing on an overseas stock exchange such as London.

This overseas listing is being considered without the prospect of raising any funds, CK Infrastructure said in a statement.

The announcement comes as the firm, owned by billionaire Li Ka-shing, looks to expand and boost its presence in western markets.

On Wednesday, sources told Reuters that CK Hutchison is reviewing options for its European telecom unit, with a view to reducing its holding in the overall business.

Previously, a consortium, including the company along with CK Asset and Power Assets said it would acquire Phoenix Energy, a Northern Ireland gas distribution network operator, for an enterprise value of about HK$7.4 billion ($947.6 million).

($1 = 7.8090 Hong Kong dollars)

