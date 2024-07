Philips: new chief region leader for Greater China

July 03, 2024 at 03:38 am EDT Share

Philips announces the appointment of Ling Liu as Chief Region Leader for Greater China, effective immediately. In this capacity, she joins the Executive Committee of the Dutch medical technology group.



Ling Liu succeeds Andy Ho, who has decided to retire and with whom she will work to ensure a smooth transition. Most recently, she was Chief Commercial Officer for Greater China, having previously held positions in North America.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.