By Sherry Qin

Advanced Micro Devices introduced its latest artificial intelligence chips and laid out plans to roll out new products every year in a bid to challenge Nvidia's dominance in the AI boom.

The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company showcased its latest MI325X accelerator at a trade show in Taipei on Monday. The chip, which will be available in the fourth quarter, will help meet growing computing demands at AI data centers, according to a statement.

Chips from Nvidia have been the computational workhorses of the AI boom, performing the math necessary to create and deploy AI tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT. That computation typically happens in data centers filled with servers that contain the chips.

While Nvidia holds a market share in AI chips estimated at above 80%, AMD has been making inroads amid a shortage of Nvidia chips and a growing appetite for alternatives.

Following MI325X, AMD will make its MI350 series available in 2025. AMD said that the MI350 series, which will be based on new chip architecture, is expected to be significantly better in AI inference performance--the process of running data through a trained AI model--compared with the MI300 series. AMD then plans to unveil its MI400 series in 2026.

AMD Chief Executive Lisa Su said in April after the company's first-quarter results that sales of AI chips for data centers are expected at more than $4 billion this year.

News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires, has a content-licensing partnership with OpenAI.

Write to Sherry Qin at sherry.qin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-03-24 0522ET