Renault: new Team Principal for the Alpine F1 Team

July 31, 2024 at 06:23 am EDT

The BWT Alpine F1 Team announces the appointment of Oliver Oakes as Team Principal. Oliver will take up the position after the summer break and will report directly to Luca de Meo, CEO Renault Group.



The 36-year-old Briton will become the second youngest Team Principal in Formula 1 history when he takes up his post at BWT Alpine F1 Team, which is looking to the future with this dynamic new appointment.



In 2015, Oliver founded Hitech Grand Prix, which has been at the forefront of single-seater racing both nationally and internationally for almost a decade.



'World karting champion in 2005, Oliver has instilled the winning culture at Hitech Grand Prix to win every championship contested by the team and contribute to the career progression of some of today's most eminent drivers', states the Alpine press release.



