Renault: new chief technology officer in September
Philippe Krief will report to CEO Luca de Meo and will manage all the automaker's engineering activities, bringing with him his experience in this field, particularly that acquired as Engineering Director at Ferrari.
As CEO of Alpine, he has devoted the last 12 months to implementing the brand's strategy, and in particular to the arrival of the new Alpine range of vehicles, embodied by the A290 and the soon-to-be-released GT crossover.
