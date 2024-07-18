Renault: new chief technology officer in September

Renault Group announces that, as of September 1, Philippe Krief will be appointed Chief Technology Officer, in parallel with his current duties within the Alpine brand. He will succeed Gilles Le Borgne, who has been called upon to take on other strategic missions with the CEO.



Philippe Krief will report to CEO Luca de Meo and will manage all the automaker's engineering activities, bringing with him his experience in this field, particularly that acquired as Engineering Director at Ferrari.



As CEO of Alpine, he has devoted the last 12 months to implementing the brand's strategy, and in particular to the arrival of the new Alpine range of vehicles, embodied by the A290 and the soon-to-be-released GT crossover.



