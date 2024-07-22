BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday he hopes the American people will elect the best candidate in November, whether Donald Trump or a Democrat, and that relations between Brazil and the United States remain "civilized."

"Whether it's a Democratic candidate or Trump, our relationship will be a civilized relationship between two important countries that have a centuries-old diplomatic relationship that we want to maintain," he told international news agencies. "We have important strategic partnerships with the United States," he added.

Lula said President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw his re-election bid was a "personal decision" and that he has the "utmost respect" for the U.S. president.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Brad Haynes)