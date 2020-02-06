ArcelorMittal Posts Earnings Beat Despite Tough Times for Steelmakers

By Alistair MacDonald and Kim Richters

ArcelorMittal SA shares jumped Thursday after the world's largest steelmaker beat earnings' expectations and predicted improved demand in the U.S. and Europe, following a tough year for the steel industry amid massive overcapacity and geopolitical uncertainty.

The Luxembourg-based company posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the third quarter of $925 million, down from $1.95 billion in the year-earlier period, but above analysts' forecasts of $865 million.

Analysts were impressed by ArcelorMittal's free cash flow of $2.4 billion for 2019, a sign, they said, of cost discipline, potential future cash handouts and a further reduction in debt.

Steelmakers in Europe were particularly hard hit last year, not least because high volumes of steel imports continued to arrive on the continent, while U.S. tariffs hit European exports. Foreign steelmakers have been subjected to a U.S. levy of 25% since March 2018.

"Last year was a very challenging year, the macro situation did not support our business," Lakshmi Mittal, ArcelorMittal's chairman and chief executive, said. "As we enter 2020, I see optimism -- indicators are improving, destocking is ending, and there will be new demand in our business."

The company's shares rose more than 10% in morning trading in Europe.

Still, analysts remained pessimistic about the health of the steel industry, particularly in Europe, where production fell by over 4% last year.

"It is nice to see a few glimmers of hope (like ArcelorMittal's results), but it is still a structurally challenged industry, with oversupply and global price pressure," said Ingo Schachel, an analyst at Commerzbank.

Mr. Mittal said that global economic indicators were pointing to an upturn and that there were signs of higher prices for steel in Europe, Brazil and the U.S., the company's key markets.

The coronavirus sweeping across China and infecting people elsewhere shouldn't have a particularly bad effect on the steel market, he said, predicting Chinese steel demand would suffer in the first three months of the year before picking up.

