Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Lakshmi Mittal

Birthday : 06/19/1950
Place of birth : Rajasthan - India
Biography : Mr. Lakshmi Niwas Mittal is a Chairman at Aperam SA, an Independent Director at The Goldman Sachs Gr

ArcelorMittal to triple iron ore production in Liberia

09/11/2021 | 04:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen on the roof of the ArcelorMittal steelworks headquarters in Ostrava

MONROVIA (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal signed an agreement on Friday to stay for at least 25 more years in Liberia, where it will at least triple its iron ore production and invest an additional $800 million, the company's executive chairman and Liberia's president said.

Annual production will increase to 15 million tonnes during a first phase of expansion and could rise as high as 30 million tonnes, ArcelorMittal Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal said at the signing ceremony.

The steel and mining company first signed a 25-year deal with Liberia in 2005 and shipped the first iron ore from its Yekepa mine in 2011.

It had been aiming to expand output to 15 million tonnes much sooner, but those plans were put on hold in 2014 when it declared force majeure on the expansion project because of the Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

Liberian President George Weah said production would hit 15 million tonnes within the next three years and that the government would receive a total of $65 million from ArcelorMittal.

The project is expected to create 1,000 direct jobs, 2,000 temporary construction-related jobs and about 4,000 indirect jobs, Weah said.

"The government considers you an important ally in its drive to accelerate the growth of our economy under our national development plan," Weah told Mittal.

Liberia, with huge mining and agriculture potential, has attracted billions of dollars in resource investment since the end of a 1989-2003 civil war, but its infrastructure remains underdeveloped and most of its 5 million people live in poverty.

Weah said the deal, which is an amendment to the existing agreement, still needs to be approved by his cabinet and the parliament.

(Reporting by Alphonso Toweh; writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Bate Felix)


© Reuters 2021
Most Read News
 
09/07GEORGE SOROS : Soros says BlackRock's China investments likely to lose money - WSJ
RE
09/04BERNARD ARNAULT : There is no conflict with Arnault
RE
09/08ELON MUSK : Amazon.com goes for jugular in FCC spat with SpaceX's Musk
RE
09/09ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk asks staff to 'go super hardcore' to ensure decent Q3 delivery number
RE
09/08BILL GATES : Bill Gates' investment firm to take control of Four Seasons in $2.21 billion deal
RE
09/08MICHAEL O'LEARY : Exclusive-Ryanair ready to wait years for Boeing to cut prices, says O'Leary
RE
09/07PATRICK DRAHI : Changes Expected at BT Following Drahi's Stake Buildup, Deutsche Telekom CEO Says -Bloomberg
DJ
Latest news about Lakshmi Mittal
 
04:30aLAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal to triple iron ore production in Liberia
RE
09/10LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal to triple iron ore production in Liberia
RE
09/10ArcelorMittal to triple iron ore production in Liberia
RE
07/13Arcelormittal Signs Mou with the Government of Spain Supporting 1 Billion Investment in Decarbonisation Technologies
CI
04/14ARCELORMITTAL : Plans $1 Billion Investment in Ukraine to Cut Pollution
MT
04/14Ukraine says ArcelorMittal to invest $1 bln to cut pollution
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 