Arcelormittal Publishes First Climate Action Report

Report states ArcelorMittal's ambition to significantly reduce global
CO(2) emissions and be carbon neutral in its European operations by 2050
29 May 2019, 08:00 CET - ArcelorMittal ('the Company') has today
published its first Climate Action report in which it announces its
ambition to significantly reduce CO(2) emissions globally and be carbon
neutral in Europe by 2050. To achieve this goal the Company is building
a strategic roadmap linked to the evolution of public policy and
developments in low-emissions steelmaking technologies. A target to 2030
will be launched in 2020, replacing the Company's current target of an
8% carbon footprint reduction by 2020, against a 2007 baseline.
The report explains in greater detail the future challenges and
opportunities for the steel industry, the plausible technology pathways
the Company is exploring as well as its views on the policy environment
required for the steel industry to succeed in meeting the targets of the
Paris Agreement.
Commenting, Lakshmi Mittal, Chairman and CEO, ArcelorMittal, said:
"We believe it can be possible for the steel industry to deliver carbon
emissions reductions targets in line with the Paris agreement. We are
committed to this objective and are actively piloting several low-carbon
steelmaking technologies. Central to achieving this aspiration will be
supportive policy to ensure a global level playing field, access to
sufficient clean energy at competitive prices and access to finance. The
energy industry has made great strides in creating a pathway to lower
emissions through supportive policy and we are confident the same can be
true for steel.
"Limiting the temperature increase to two degrees or less is no easy
challenge. Real and genuine understanding of the complexities and an
approach of collaboration and flexibility will be critical if we are to
succeed. Specifically, we will need a more supportive policy environment
that considers the global nature of steel, the cost implications of
significantly changing the way steel is made and the clean energy supply
needed to do so. If we can work together to solve the problem, I'm
convinced the steel industry will be able to make a significant
contribution to reducing carbon emissions globally."
As one of the world's most prolific materials, with 1.7 billion tonnes
of steel produced in 2018, the steel industry today accounts for
approximately 7% per cent of global emissions. And with demand for steel
and materials set to further increase - forecasts show demand rising to
2.6 billion tonnes in 2050 - it is vital the industry finds ways to
significantly reduce its carbon emissions to successfully meet the
ambitions of the Paris agreement and help limit the global average
temperature rise to less than two degrees.
At present carbon is used as a reductant in the blast furnace to
separate oxygen from iron-ore as a critical part of the steel-making
process. Significantly reducing the emissions footprint of steel will,
in all likelihood, require a fundamental change in the science of
steelmaking
As the world's leading steel company, ArcelorMittal recognises it has a
leading role to play in developing breakthrough technologies that will
support and enable a global transition to a low-carbon economy. The
Company has identified three distinct pathways that have the potential
to deliver a significant reduction in carbon emissions. These are:
-- Clean power steelmaking, using clean power as the energy source for
hydrogen-based steelmaking, and longer-term for direct electrolysis
steelmaking;
-- Circular carbon steelmaking, which uses circular carbon energy sources,
such as waste biomass, to displace fossil fuels in steelmaking, thereby
enabled low-emissions steelmaking;
-- Fossil fuel carbon capture and storage, where the current method of steel
production is maintained but the carbon is then captured and stored or
re-used rather than emitted into the atmosphere.
ArcelorMittal believes that all three pathways offer significant
emissions reduction potential aligned with science-based targets and is
currently testing various technologies across all three pathways in its
European operations. This technology portfolio will enable the Company
to pursue the appropriate option depending on the pace of technology and
public policy development, which will impact which pathway becomes the
most viable in the countries and regions where the Group operates.
In terms of public policy recommendations, ArcelorMittal advocates the
development and implementation of carbon regulations and market
mechanisms to enable the deployment of low-emissions steelmaking that
will help to deliver the global objectives of the Paris agreement. The
Company's global policy recommendations include:
-- Global level playing field is needed to maintain the competitiveness of
low-emissions steelmaking and to avoid the risk of carbon leakage, for
example, through green border adjustments;
-- Access to abundant clean energy at affordable prices will be key to be
able to scale up low-emissions technologies;
-- Facilitating necessary clean energy infrastructure will be needed to
advance large-scale implementation of low-emissions technologies;
-- Access to sustainable finance in order to accelerate and roll out
technology development;
-- Accelerate transition to a circular economy by incentivising the use of
waste streams as inputs in manufacturing processes.
ArcelorMittal will also intensify dialogue with stakeholders who have an
important role to play in enabling these technology routes to become a
viable reality and highlights the need for a more collaborative approach
if the full potential is to be unlocked.
The report is available for download at
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=2jH8s0_eQIYYDDt-Bn7rpLOl0_C77fOtO6H-aD7nR7cv3K9Whkc2YQqC_-jQxR4k_a0UnAl4-Eg13E7pccF__D_N4w_TePW7HK2NEQNR6lKY2dvUsf13pCdTAnwiiPsx2kbwf79rHz8iu5iOE9T-LnqzaUJ3ydJ1pEQ4Oe5eM5tQuu-6jlTzP432Q4yrzsMlwFXSKr8QUfjcAWYYbqWTCTJS5OheACboXIo6wDM8dZLIgTLZDEHjZkIOlhW9oB2cSqzJ25L5GGA34ZSkNDwLMA==
http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/sustainability/arcelormittal-climate-action-report.
ENDS
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a
presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 19 countries.
Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the
leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets
including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging,
with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution
networks.
Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we
operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of
our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate.
For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern
world from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively
researching and producing steel-based technologies and solutions that
make many of the products and components people use in their everyday
lives more energy efficient.
We are one of the world's five largest producers of iron ore and
metallurgical coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron
ore and coal assets, we are strategically positioned to serve our
network of steel plants and the external global market. While our steel
operations are important customers, our supply to the external market is
increasing as we grow.
In 2018, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $76.0 billion and crude steel
production of 92.5 million metric tonnes, while own iron ore production
reached 58.5 million metric tonnes.
ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT),
Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock
exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).
For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit:
http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/
