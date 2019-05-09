Arcelormittal Reports First Quarter 2019 Results -5

January 2019 as part of a longer-term plan to remove that dormant
tailings facility. An independent technical audit reporting directly to
the Public Prosecutors office has been engaged by ArcelorMittal and will
issue regular reports. Continuous 24/7 monitoring of the tailings storage
facility continues via radar, accelerometers, on line water level,
piezometers and imaging. The Mining operations at Serra Azul were
restarted on March 18, 2019.
Recent publications and filings
-- On April 29, 2019, ArcelorMittal published its 2018 integrated annual
review. The review underpins the Company's commitment to transparent
reporting. It has been produced in-line with the International Integrated
Reporting Council's framework and demonstrates the Company's approach to
ensuring it brings long-term, sustainable value to its broad stakeholder
base. It outlines the Company's progress against its four strategic
priorities, namely: improving its safety performance; achieving its
financial targets; delivering on its Action 2020 strategic plan and
integrating sustainability into the business. The review, which can be
accessed online at http://annualreview2018.arcelormittal.com includes
videos of several members of ArcelorMittal's senior management team,
including: Lakshmi Mittal, Chairman and CEO; Aditya Mittal, President and
CFO, ArcelorMittal and CEO, ArcelorMittal Europe; Brian Aranha, executive
vice president; and David Clarke, vice president.
-- On March 27, 2019, ArcelorMittal published the statutory financial
statements of ArcelorMittal parent company for the year ended December
31, 2018. These financial statements have been filed with the electronic
database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange ( http://www.bourse.lu
www.bourse.lu) and are available on http://corporate.arcelormittal.com
http://corporate.arcelormittal.com under "Investors > Financial reports >
Annual reports".
-- On March 1, 2019, ArcelorMittal published its annual report for the year
ended December 31, 2018. The report has been filed with the electronic
database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange ( http://www.bourse.lu
www.bourse.lu) and is available on http://corporate.arcelormittal.com
http://corporate.arcelormittal.com under "Investors > Financial reports >
Annual reports".
-- On February 25, 2019, ArcelorMittal filed its Annual Report 2018 on Form
20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The report
is now available on http://corporate.arcelormittal.com
http://corporate.arcelormittal.com under "Investors > Financials reports
> SEC filings".
Outlook and guidance
Based on year-to-date growth and the current economic outlook,
ArcelorMittal expects global apparent steel consumption ("ASC") to grow
further in 2019 by between +1.0% to +1.5% (up from previous expectation
of +0.5% to +1.0% growth). By region:
ArcelorMittal expects ASC in US to grow by +0.5% to +1.5% in 2019 (no
change from previous expectation), driven by continued growth in
machinery and non-residential construction. In Europe, driven by weak
manufacturing and declining automotive production, demand is now
expected to contract by up to -1.0% (versus previous expectation of a
slight growth of up to +1.0%). In Brazil, our 2019 ASC forecasts have
been slightly moderated to grow in a range of +3.0% to +4.0% (from
previous expectation of +3.5% to +4.5%) after weaker than expected
economic growth early in 2019. In the CIS, ASC is expected to grow +1.0%
to +2.0% in 2019 (no change from previous expectation). Overall, World
ex-China ASC is expected to grow by approximately +1.0% to +2.0% in 2019
(down from previous expectation of +2.0% to +3.0%). In China, overall
demand is expected to now grow by between +0% to +1.0% in 2019 (up from
previous forecast for a contraction in demand by -0.5% to -1.5%), due to
economic stimulus and as real estate demand continues to surprise on the
upside.
Given these demand expectations, the positive scope effect of the
ArcelorMittal Italia and Votorantim acquisition (net of the remedy
assets sales for the ArcelorMittal Italia acquisition), the expectation
that operational disruptions (both controllable and uncontrollable) that
negatively impacted 2018 shipments will not recur, offset in part by
impact of European production reduction, the Group's steel shipments are
expected to increase in 2019 vs 2018.
Market-priced iron ore shipments for FY 2019 are expected to be broadly
stable as compared to FY 2018 with increases in Liberia and AMMC to be
offset by lower volume in Mexico (in part due to the end of life of
Volcan mine).
The Company expects certain cash needs of the business (including capex,
interest, cash taxes, pensions and certain other cash costs) but
excluding working capital investment to be approximately $6.4 billion in
2019. Capex is expected to be $4.3 billion including the continued
investment in high returns projects in Mexico and Brazil. Interest
expense is expected to increase in 2019 to approximately $0.65 billion
as compared to previous forecast of $0.6 billion (primarily due to IFRS
16 impact) while cash taxes, pensions and other cash costs are expected
be $1.5 billion.
Due to a smaller than anticipated release in the final quarter of 2018,
the Group invested more in working capital than expected in 2018 ($4.4
billion versus guidance of $3.0-3.5 billion). The Group expects this
additional investment of approximately $1 billion to be released over
the course of 2019. The extent of any further changes in working capital
in 2019 will be dictated by market conditions, particularly the price
and volume environment in the final weeks.
The Company will continue to prioritize deleveraging and believes that
$7 billion (previous target of $6 billion adjusted to reflect impact of
IFRS 16) is an appropriate net debt target that will sustain investment
grade metrics even at the low point of the cycle. The Company will
continue to invest in opportunities that will enhance future returns. By
investing in these opportunities with focus and discipline, the cash
flow generation potential of the Company is expected to increase.
At meeting of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2019,
the shareholders voted in favor of an increase in the base dividend for
2019(11) (paid from 2018 earnings) to $0.20 per share from $0.10 per
share. ArcelorMittal intends to progressively increase the base dividend
paid to its shareholders, and, on attainment of the net debt target, the
Company is committed to returning a portion of annual FCF to
shareholders.
ArcelorMittal Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position(1)
Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31,
In millions of U.S. dollars 2019 2018 2018
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents 2,246 2,354 2,260
Trade accounts receivable and other 5,131 4,432 5,012
Inventories 20,583 20,744 18,952
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,000 2,834 2,653
Assets held for sale(9) 1,950 2,111 224
Total Current Assets 32,910 32,475 29,101
Goodwill and intangible assets 5,549 5,728 5,759
Property, plant and equipment 36,647 35,638 37,031
Investments in associates and joint ventures 5,000 4,906 5,231
Deferred tax assets 8,318 8,287 7,170
Other assets 4,236 4,215 3,671
Total Assets 92,660 91,249 87,963
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term
debt 2,739 3,167 4,084
Trade accounts payable and other 14,232 13,981 13,494
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,699 5,486 5,389
Liabilities held for sale(9) 828 821 42
Total Current Liabilities 23,498 23,455 23,009
Long-term debt, net of current portion 10,591 9,316 9,309
Deferred tax liabilities 2,337 2,374 2,605
Other long-term liabilities 11,945 11,996 10,349
Total Liabilities 48,371 47,141 45,272
Equity attributable to the equity holders of
the parent 42,286 42,086 40,608
Non-controlling interests 2,003 2,022 2,083
Total Equity 44,289 44,108 42,691
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 92,660 91,249 87,963
------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- -------
ArcelorMittal Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations(1)
Three months ended
In millions of U.S. dollars unless Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,
otherwise shown 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018
----------------------------------------
Sales 19,188 18,327 18,522 19,998 19,186
Depreciation (B) (733) (723) (653) (712) (711)
Impairment charges net of purchase
gains (B) (150) (215) (509) -- (86)
Exceptional items (B) -- 29 -- -- (146)
