Arcelormittal Reports First Quarter 2019 Results -5

January 2019 as part of a longer-term plan to remove that dormant tailings facility. An independent technical audit reporting directly to the Public Prosecutors office has been engaged by ArcelorMittal and will issue regular reports. Continuous 24/7 monitoring of the tailings storage facility continues via radar, accelerometers, on line water level, piezometers and imaging. The Mining operations at Serra Azul were restarted on March 18, 2019. Recent publications and filings -- On April 29, 2019, ArcelorMittal published its 2018 integrated annual review. The review underpins the Company's commitment to transparent reporting. It has been produced in-line with the International Integrated Reporting Council's framework and demonstrates the Company's approach to ensuring it brings long-term, sustainable value to its broad stakeholder base. It outlines the Company's progress against its four strategic priorities, namely: improving its safety performance; achieving its financial targets; delivering on its Action 2020 strategic plan and integrating sustainability into the business. The review, which can be accessed online at http://annualreview2018.arcelormittal.com includes videos of several members of ArcelorMittal's senior management team, including: Lakshmi Mittal, Chairman and CEO; Aditya Mittal, President and CFO, ArcelorMittal and CEO, ArcelorMittal Europe; Brian Aranha, executive vice president; and David Clarke, vice president. -- On March 27, 2019, ArcelorMittal published the statutory financial statements of ArcelorMittal parent company for the year ended December 31, 2018. These financial statements have been filed with the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange ( http://www.bourse.lu www.bourse.lu) and are available on http://corporate.arcelormittal.com http://corporate.arcelormittal.com under "Investors > Financial reports > Annual reports". -- On March 1, 2019, ArcelorMittal published its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2018. The report has been filed with the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange ( http://www.bourse.lu www.bourse.lu) and is available on http://corporate.arcelormittal.com http://corporate.arcelormittal.com under "Investors > Financial reports > Annual reports". -- On February 25, 2019, ArcelorMittal filed its Annual Report 2018 on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The report is now available on http://corporate.arcelormittal.com http://corporate.arcelormittal.com under "Investors > Financials reports > SEC filings". Outlook and guidance Based on year-to-date growth and the current economic outlook, ArcelorMittal expects global apparent steel consumption ("ASC") to grow further in 2019 by between +1.0% to +1.5% (up from previous expectation of +0.5% to +1.0% growth). By region: ArcelorMittal expects ASC in US to grow by +0.5% to +1.5% in 2019 (no change from previous expectation), driven by continued growth in machinery and non-residential construction. In Europe, driven by weak manufacturing and declining automotive production, demand is now expected to contract by up to -1.0% (versus previous expectation of a slight growth of up to +1.0%). In Brazil, our 2019 ASC forecasts have been slightly moderated to grow in a range of +3.0% to +4.0% (from previous expectation of +3.5% to +4.5%) after weaker than expected economic growth early in 2019. In the CIS, ASC is expected to grow +1.0% to +2.0% in 2019 (no change from previous expectation). Overall, World ex-China ASC is expected to grow by approximately +1.0% to +2.0% in 2019 (down from previous expectation of +2.0% to +3.0%). In China, overall demand is expected to now grow by between +0% to +1.0% in 2019 (up from previous forecast for a contraction in demand by -0.5% to -1.5%), due to economic stimulus and as real estate demand continues to surprise on the upside. Given these demand expectations, the positive scope effect of the ArcelorMittal Italia and Votorantim acquisition (net of the remedy assets sales for the ArcelorMittal Italia acquisition), the expectation that operational disruptions (both controllable and uncontrollable) that negatively impacted 2018 shipments will not recur, offset in part by impact of European production reduction, the Group's steel shipments are expected to increase in 2019 vs 2018. Market-priced iron ore shipments for FY 2019 are expected to be broadly stable as compared to FY 2018 with increases in Liberia and AMMC to be offset by lower volume in Mexico (in part due to the end of life of Volcan mine). The Company expects certain cash needs of the business (including capex, interest, cash taxes, pensions and certain other cash costs) but excluding working capital investment to be approximately $6.4 billion in 2019. Capex is expected to be $4.3 billion including the continued investment in high returns projects in Mexico and Brazil. Interest expense is expected to increase in 2019 to approximately $0.65 billion as compared to previous forecast of $0.6 billion (primarily due to IFRS 16 impact) while cash taxes, pensions and other cash costs are expected be $1.5 billion. Due to a smaller than anticipated release in the final quarter of 2018, the Group invested more in working capital than expected in 2018 ($4.4 billion versus guidance of $3.0-3.5 billion). The Group expects this additional investment of approximately $1 billion to be released over the course of 2019. The extent of any further changes in working capital in 2019 will be dictated by market conditions, particularly the price and volume environment in the final weeks. The Company will continue to prioritize deleveraging and believes that $7 billion (previous target of $6 billion adjusted to reflect impact of IFRS 16) is an appropriate net debt target that will sustain investment grade metrics even at the low point of the cycle. The Company will continue to invest in opportunities that will enhance future returns. By investing in these opportunities with focus and discipline, the cash flow generation potential of the Company is expected to increase. At meeting of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2019, the shareholders voted in favor of an increase in the base dividend for 2019(11) (paid from 2018 earnings) to $0.20 per share from $0.10 per share. ArcelorMittal intends to progressively increase the base dividend paid to its shareholders, and, on attainment of the net debt target, the Company is committed to returning a portion of annual FCF to shareholders. ArcelorMittal Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position(1) Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, In millions of U.S. dollars 2019 2018 2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 2,246 2,354 2,260 Trade accounts receivable and other 5,131 4,432 5,012 Inventories 20,583 20,744 18,952 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,000 2,834 2,653 Assets held for sale(9) 1,950 2,111 224 Total Current Assets 32,910 32,475 29,101 Goodwill and intangible assets 5,549 5,728 5,759 Property, plant and equipment 36,647 35,638 37,031 Investments in associates and joint ventures 5,000 4,906 5,231 Deferred tax assets 8,318 8,287 7,170 Other assets 4,236 4,215 3,671 Total Assets 92,660 91,249 87,963 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 2,739 3,167 4,084 Trade accounts payable and other 14,232 13,981 13,494 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,699 5,486 5,389 Liabilities held for sale(9) 828 821 42 Total Current Liabilities 23,498 23,455 23,009 Long-term debt, net of current portion 10,591 9,316 9,309 Deferred tax liabilities 2,337 2,374 2,605 Other long-term liabilities 11,945 11,996 10,349 Total Liabilities 48,371 47,141 45,272 Equity attributable to the equity holders of the parent 42,286 42,086 40,608 Non-controlling interests 2,003 2,022 2,083 Total Equity 44,289 44,108 42,691 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 92,660 91,249 87,963 ------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ArcelorMittal Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations(1) Three months ended In millions of U.S. dollars unless Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, otherwise shown 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 ---------------------------------------- Sales 19,188 18,327 18,522 19,998 19,186 Depreciation (B) (733) (723) (653) (712) (711) Impairment charges net of purchase gains (B) (150) (215) (509) -- (86) Exceptional items (B) -- 29 -- -- (146)

