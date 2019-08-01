Arcelormittal Reports Second Quarter 2019 And -9

the Mexican Group Simec S.A.B. de CV. A second package of some wire drawing equipment of ArcelorMittal Brasil and ArcelorMittal Sul-Fluminense was sold to the company Aço Verde do Brasil as part of CADE's conditional approval. 6. In July 2018, as a result of a settlement process, the Company and the German Federal Cartel Office agreed to a EUR118 million ($146 million) fine to be paid by ArcelorMittal Commercial Long Deutschland GmbH ending an investigation that began in the first half of 2016 into antitrust violations concerning the ArcelorMittal entities that were under investigation. The payment was made in August 2018. 7. ArcelorMittal Mines Canada, otherwise known as ArcelorMittal Mines and Infrastructure Canada. 8. On December 19, 2018, ArcelorMittal signed a $5,500,000,000 Revolving Credit Facility, with a five-year maturity plus two one-year extension options (i.e. the options to extend are in the first and second years, so at end 2019 and at end 2020). The facility replaced the $5,500,000,000 revolving credit facility agreement signed April 30, 2015 and amended December 21, 2016 and will be used for the general corporate purposes of the ArcelorMittal group. The facility gives ArcelorMittal considerably improved terms over the former facility, and extends the average maturity date by approximately three years. As of June 30, 2019, the $5.5 billion revolving credit facility was fully available. 9. Assets and liabilities held for sale, as of June 30, 2019 are related to the carrying value of the USA long product facilities at Steelton ("Steelton"). Assets and liabilities held for sale, as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, include the ArcelorMittal Italia remedy package assets (as previously disclosed in the 1Q 2018 earnings release), and the USA long product facilities at Steelton. Second quarter 2019 earnings analyst conference call ArcelorMittal will hold a conference call hosted by Mr. Lakshmi Mittal, Chairman and CEO and Aditya Mittal, President and CFO to discuss the three month and six-month period ended June 30, 2019 on: Thursday August 1, 2019 at 9.30am US Eastern time; 14.30pm London time and 15.30pm CET. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by dialling: +49 (0) 1805 2047 088; Access code 2524123# Forward-Looking Statements This document may contain forward-looking information and statements about ArcelorMittal and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. 