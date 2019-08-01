Log in
Lakshmi Mittal

Birthday : 06/19/1950
Place of birth : Rajasthan - India
Biography : Founder of Mittal Steel Co. NV, Lakshmi Niwas Mittal is an Indian businessperson who has been the he

Arcelormittal Reports Second Quarter 2019 And -9-

08/01/2019 | 01:16am EDT
the Mexican Group Simec S.A.B. de CV. A second package of some wire 
drawing equipment of ArcelorMittal Brasil and ArcelorMittal 
Sul-Fluminense was sold to the company Aço Verde do Brasil as part 
of CADE's conditional approval. 
 
   6.     In July 2018, as a result of a settlement process, the Company 
and the German Federal Cartel Office agreed to a EUR118 million ($146 
million) fine to be paid by ArcelorMittal Commercial Long Deutschland 
GmbH ending an investigation that began in the first half of 2016 into 
antitrust violations concerning the ArcelorMittal entities that were 
under investigation. The payment was made in August 2018. 
 
   7.     ArcelorMittal Mines Canada, otherwise known as ArcelorMittal 
Mines and Infrastructure Canada. 
 
   8.     On December 19, 2018, ArcelorMittal signed a $5,500,000,000 
Revolving Credit Facility, with a five-year maturity plus two one-year 
extension options (i.e. the options to extend are in the first and 
second years, so at end 2019 and at end 2020). The facility replaced the 
$5,500,000,000 revolving credit facility agreement signed April 30, 2015 
and amended December 21, 2016 and will be used for the general corporate 
purposes of the ArcelorMittal group. The facility gives ArcelorMittal 
considerably improved terms over the former facility, and extends the 
average maturity date by approximately three years. As of June 30, 2019, 
the $5.5 billion revolving credit facility was fully available. 
 
   9.     Assets and liabilities held for sale, as of June 30, 2019 are 
related to the carrying value of the USA long product facilities at 
Steelton ("Steelton"). Assets and liabilities held for sale, as of March 
31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, include the ArcelorMittal Italia remedy 
package assets (as previously disclosed in the 1Q 2018 earnings release), 
and the USA long product facilities at Steelton. 
 
   Second quarter 2019 earnings analyst conference call 
 
   ArcelorMittal will hold a conference call hosted by Mr. Lakshmi Mittal, 
Chairman and CEO and Aditya Mittal, President and CFO to discuss the 
three month and six-month period ended June 30, 2019 on: Thursday August 
1, 2019 at 9.30am US Eastern time; 14.30pm London time and 15.30pm CET. 
 
 
 
 
The dial in numbers are: 
                      Toll free dial in    Local dial in 
Location                   numbers         numbers                  Participant 
UK local:                   0800 0515 931   +44 (0)203 364 5807          81958122# 
US local:                  1 86 6719 2729       +1 24 0645 0345          81958122# 
                                                                 ----------------- 
France:                       0800 914780       +33 1 7071 2916          81958122# 
Germany:                    0800 965 6288     +49 692 7134 0801          81958122# 
Spain:                        90 099 4930        +34 911 143436          81958122# 
Luxembourg:                     800 26908      +352 27 86 05 07          81958122# 
------------------  --------------------- 
A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by dialling: 
 +49 (0) 1805 2047 088; Access code 2524123# 
 
   Forward-Looking Statements 
 
   This document may contain forward-looking information and statements 
about ArcelorMittal and its subsidiaries. These statements include 
financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, 
statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to 
future operations, products and services, and statements regarding 
future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the 
words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "target" or similar 
expressions. Although ArcelorMittal's management believes that the 
expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, 
investors and holders of ArcelorMittal's securities are cautioned that 
forward-looking information and statements are subject to numerous risks 
and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally 
beyond the control of ArcelorMittal, that could cause actual results and 
developments to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in, 
or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and 
statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or 
identified in the filings with the Luxembourg Stock Market Authority for 
the Financial Markets (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier) 
and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") 
made or to be made by ArcelorMittal, including ArcelorMittal's latest 
Annual Report on Form 20-F on file with the SEC. ArcelorMittal 
undertakes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking 
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or 
otherwise. 
 
   About ArcelorMittal 
 
   ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a 
presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 18 countries. 
Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the 
leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets 
including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging, 
with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution 
networks. 
 
   Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we 
operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of 
our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate. For 
us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern 
world from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively 
researching and producing steel-based technologies and solutions that 
make many of the products and components people use in their everyday 
lives more energy efficient. 
 
   We are one of the world's five largest producers of iron ore and 
metallurgical coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron 
ore and coal assets, we are strategically positioned to serve our 
network of steel plants and the external global market. While our steel 
operations are important customers, our supply to the external market is 
increasing as we grow. In 2018, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $76.0 
billion and crude steel production of 92.5 million metric tonnes, while 
own iron ore production reached 58.5 million metric tonnes. 
 
   ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), 
Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock 
exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS). For more 
information about ArcelorMittal please visit: 
http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/ 
 
   Enquiries 
 
   ArcelorMittal investor relations: Europe: +44 207 543 1128; Americas: +1 
312 899 3985; Retail: +44 207 543 1156; SRI: +44 207 543 1156 and 
Bonds/credit: +33 1 71 92 10 26. 
 
   ArcelorMittal corporate communications (E-mail: press@arcelormittal.com 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=VXJy4sDPeo_nc0enaZWkE97hxzywYr0uy_YhLkwt6oQnhRknbAeK0ysJ1ZJrc2gVd7NS8cmE8w8VULCWMqR-2rjiMHjBJaRzvicTARbThPg= 
) +44 0207 629 7988. Contact: Paul Weigh +44 203 214 2419 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- ArcelorMittal reports second quarter 2019 and half year 2019 results 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/26f6ae50-0444-4075-be37-25488534d70c

